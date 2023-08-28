It all adds up to a different look on the back end of Kirby Smart 's defense.

After winning defensive MVP honors in Georgia's College Football Playoff wins, Javon Bullard is moving from safety to star. That leaves Tykee Smith to take on the bigger role at the star position. Meanwhile at corner, the Bulldogs are looking to find a replacement for Kelee Ringo .

"I was able to be a part of the past two defenses," Smith said. "So just kind of understanding what it took to do what we did then, trying to still take little things that those two teams did, and kind of put it on this team. But not really trying to compare ourselves to the last two."

The corner competition seems to feature four names: Daylen Everette, Nyland Green, AJ Harris, and Julian Humphrey.

"They’ve all four taken reps and gotten work there," Smart said. "I don’t know that we’re ready to say anybody’s stood out, to be honest. We’ll have practices this week that are game speed, game-like. We may make a determination this week or a determination every game. But staying healthy, and all those guys have done a good job."

The safety and star positions seem to be a bit more settled with Bullard and Smith. But there's still the crucial matter of building up depth behind those two.

Smith said he feels better physically this year after dealing with injuries over the past two seasons.

"The biggest thing definitely was the mental thing, trying to get my confidence back, and then basically having trust in my knee," Smith said. "That was the biggest thing. So kind of dedicating this offseason to not wearing a knee brace, then being able to try to get back to 100 percent and trust in my knee and being able to go out there without a brace on. That was the biggest thing for me this offseason and going through the spring and fall camp.”

Bullard set quite a lofty standard for the star position. He and Smith helped each other get better at the position each week in practice.

Now they'll be playing next to each other in the secondary. It's a different look, but one Smart is ready to see in live action.

"How are we playing right now? I can’t tell you that, because we haven’t played anybody," Smart said. "We’ve got to go play to kind of find out where we are and see where we can grow."