Georgia's second chance offers up new challenges

Playing a team for a second time in a little over a month can have its special challenges. On that, both Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and Alabama head coach Nick Saban readily agree.

Ultimately, however, it’s not about what the other team might do differently. It’s about what your own team is doing to improve.

“When you're playing a rematch game, I think a lot can go into it in terms of you've got to be careful,” Smart said during a Monday Zoom session. “Because you've got things and games in your breakdown that might change this game in terms of, we didn't have the SEC Championship game, obviously, in our breakdown, then the playoff game.”

That’s not all.

Alabama will play next Monday’s National Championship (8 p.m., ESPN) without the services of John Metchie. Although the Crimson Tide (13-1) obviously still has Jameson Williams, who torched the Bulldogs in the SEC Championship, Metchie’s absence could play a role in how Georgia’s defense attempts to play.

“You look at what tendencies changed, what matchups we're looking for, who is in, who is out,” Smart said. “There's a lot of things that go into it. But at the end of the day, you're really not as worried about what they're doing; you're worried about what you're doing and how well you can do that is the most important part.”

Per Saban, his team’s rematch with Georgia boils down to this.

“They're going to try to take advantage of things we did. We're going to try to take advantage of things and correct things we didn't do well,” Saban said. “I think, in that there are some subtle changes that you need to make so that you put your players in the best chance to be successful.”

Smart and Saban have each played two teams in the same season before.

In 2011, the Crimson Tide played LSU in the regular season, losing 9-6 in Tuscaloosa. The two later met in the National Championship, with Alabama taking a 21-0 victory.

Georgia, meanwhile, lost to Auburn during the regular season 40-17 before beating the Tigers in the SEC Championship, 28-7.

“They're always going to see something new and different,” Saban said. “So, players are always going to have to adapt in the game. I don't think you do everything the same, but I also don't think you can make a lot of changes that the players are not going to go out and be able to play and execute with confidence.”

Bulldog quarterback Stetson Bennett shrugged off any notion that playing Alabama for the second time will not be any different than it was the first time around.

“As for as what it's going to be like, I'm not sure,” Bennett said. “They're going to be a great team, just like they were the first time. And I think the key to it is who comes out and executes better.”

Alabama running back Brian Robinson sang a similar tune. He certainly expects the Bulldogs to come and attempt to show some different things.

“With us playing them one time already, we could assume that they would come out and try to hit us with the same things that they played us with the first time,” Robinson said. “But we've got to expect them to come out with some new things. We've just got to be able to adjust to it. I don't feel that we'll see the same thing that we've seen from them the first time we played them. I feel like they'll come out like a completely different team in the national championship game.”

Smart insisted the focus will stay the same. The fact Alabama is the opponent, well, ultimately that really does not matter.

"We're focused on playing them, and this game is irrelevant to the game we just played. And it's really separate from the SEC Championship, other than obviously we'll be using that tape to look at matchups and look at tendencies and things,” Smart said. “It was never about Michigan, Alabama, or Cincinnati. It was about us. It doesn't change on who your opponent is. You try to scheme to find matchups. But at the end of the day, we've been trying to get our players better regardless of who we were going to play.”