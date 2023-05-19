If Georgia squeaks its way into next week’s SEC Tournament, it’s going to be by the narrowest of margins.

Friday’s 8-4 loss to No. 5 LSU certainly did the Bulldogs (28-26, 10-19) no favors.

Heading into play, Georgia needed to win one of its two remaining games against the Tigers, or hope Mississippi State drops one of two against Texas A&M. Depending on what happens during the game between the Aggies and the Maroon, Georgia will enter Saturday’s final day of the season with a trip to Hoover still up for grabs.

“I just can’t imagine our season ending tomorrow,” head coach Scott Stricklin said. “That’s really tough to think about. We just haven’t played very good baseball these last two weeks. We started awful, then we got hot and played really well. But these last two weekends, we just have not played good baseball.”

Georgia and LSU wrap up their series Saturday at 1.

“It’s tough, but that’s just the game of baseball,” third baseman Parks Harber said. “We’ve had some ups and downs; all we can do is try to respond every time we come out here.”

It was another one of those nights.

Harber gave the Bulldogs some early juice with a two-run homer in the first, but the energy boost did not last for long as the Tigers scored eight straight.

Five of the runs came off starting pitcher Charlie Goldstein (3-2), three coming in the four on just one hit. A hit-by-pitch and three walks by Goldstein forced in the first runs before an RBI single from Dylan Crews and a sacrifice fly by Tommy White put the Tigers ahead 3-2.

LSU would tack on three more in the fifth, two coming home on a single by nine-hole hitter Pearson off Kyle Greenler, who did not help his own cause with an errant pickoff attempt to second allowing both runners to move up.

Home runs by White and catcher Hayden Travinski in the sixth pushed the lead to 8-2 before a two-run homer by Sebastian Murillo – his second in as many days – cut the lead to 8-4 in the seventh.

“I thought Charlie was good the first three innings, but he just ran into a wall,” Stricklin said. “The hit by pitch and three straight walks, against this team you just can’t do that.”