Two games into the season, right guard Tate Ratledge and head coach Kirby Smart agree, there are improvements needed on the offensive line.

“There is definitely a lot of room for improvement. We have to be more physical, get more movement, open up better holes for our backs to hit,” Ratledge said. “Personally, it just wasn’t our standard. I think there’s a lot of ways to improve in that, and it all starts in practice and how we approach things.”

Smart said there’s certainly been some good, and yes, not so good.

“I think there were times we functioned at a level and times we had sloppiness. We had a couple of lapses in protections. One time we got beat where we shouldn't have gotten beat. It's game speed-type things. It's making sure that I know if this guy is running a stunt or a twist, I'm going to pass it off by getting my hands on the other guy and not leaving leakage in there,” Smart said. “But they also pick up a max blitz, pick up some tough things to pick up. So there are positives and negatives like there is for every position. What I'm looking for is more consistency in performance for every position group, but also the offensive line, especially with some of the experience we have there.”

There’s one specific area Ratledge feels has to improve.

“Physicality, and wanting to finish people,” he said. “We need to have a mindset to go out there and make somebody quit. I think that’s what it takes to play in the trenches anywhere, but I’d like to see that mindset out of all of us and have it be a consistent mindset, not just a once-a-week kind of thing. We need to go out there and improve on something every day, and work toward that.”

Considering Georgia’s relative experience, it's a credible prediction that whatever issues are currently taking place will soon be corrected. Such was the case a year ago, when concerns about the offensive line following a sluggish Week 2 victory over Samford were a big talking point.

Center Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, left guard Xavier Truss, and Ratledge were all starters on last year’s team, with big Amarius Mims the first player off the bench. Ratledge likes what Mims has shown but believes he’s capable of more.

“I think he’s a physical freak. But like I said for all of us, I’d like to see a mindset of finishing people, because he can do it better than anybody out there,” Ratledge said. “I think he’s a phenomenal player, but I’d like to see him play with a mean streak; that’s what I’m looking for. But he’s a great player, I love playing by him.”

The lone newcomer is redshirt freshman Earnest Greene III, who will be playing in just his third college game Saturday against South Carolina (3:30 p.m., ESPN2).

Ratledge said position coach Stacy Searels has not been shy about pointing out the mistakes that are being made.

“There’s no sugar coating. He’s straight to the point. He’s going to tell you what you did wrong and what you did good. He’s not going to beat around the bush. He’s going to tell you like it is. It’s up to you how you take that,” Ratledge said. “I’ve always been told to hear the message and not the tone, so I think that’s helped me a lot throughout this process, and I think it's helping this offensive line throughout this process.”