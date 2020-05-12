Georgia's Most Wanted: Nation's No. 1 inside linebacker Barrett Carter
Seven commitments are on the board for the Bulldogs, but there's no slowing down for Kirby Smart and company when it comes to the recruiting trail.
Who are the top targets moving forward?
We're tackling Georgia's most wanted, where they stand with the Bulldogs, what we know about their recruitment, and a prediction on how things will shake out in the end.
FOUR-STAR INSIDE LINEBACKER BARRETT CARTER
WHERE IT STANDS
It’s felt like Carter is to defense as Amarius Mims is to offense. That’s to say he has a major red and black coaching contingent in pursuit. He’s a sideline-to-sideline linebacker with the speed to upgrade the spot when Monty Rice graduates, and for the in-state group, he’s received as strong of a push as any on this list. Georgia felt like the presumptive leader for some time, but now, the Bulldogs are in a brawl with the likes of Clemson for his services. The Tigers have a key piece on their side, already landing the commitment of Carter’s teammate and close friend Jordan Hancock, and the cornerback has been both publicly and privately recruiting his fellow rising junior. The Bulldogs will be hoping that proximity ends up playing the biggest factor, but this race will be contested until the last moment, no matter when Carter decides to announce a decision.
REQUIRED READING
- Chad Simmons goes in-depth with Barrett Carter
- Ranking the Contenders: Barrett Carter
COMMITMENT PLANS
Based on the information of Paul Strelow of Tigers Illustrated, Carter will announce a decision "next Tuesday evening on local Atlanta television."
OUR TAKE
Unlike our previous "Most Wanted" entries on Amarius Mims (here) and Chaz Chambliss (here), it's hard to predict Carter to end up announcing his commitment to the Bulldogs next week. Clemson has been trending for some time, following a strong visit, and the Tigers are well-positioned to add him to the list with an upcoming announcement.
There's no questioning that this one will sting for Georgia should it go that way, as the Bulldogs have coveted Carter throughout his process. But the staff gave a full effort for the nation's top inside linebacker.
Kirby Smart and company will continue to push, as Carter is worth the effort. But flipping Clemson commits has proven to be one of the more difficult tasks in the world of recruiting over the last four to five years.
Expect Georgia to ramp up efforts elsewhere.