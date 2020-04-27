Georgia's Most Wanted: Five-star offensive tackle Amarius Mims
Seven commitments are on the board for the Bulldogs, but there's no slowing down for Kirby Smart and company when it comes to the recruiting trail.
Who are the top targets moving forward?
We begin tackling Georgia's most wanted, where they stand with the Bulldogs, what we know about their recruitment, and a prediction on how things will shake out in the end.
FIVE-STAR OFFENSIVE TACKLE AMARIUS MIMS
WHERE IT STANDS
No huge surprise to see the nation’s top offensive tackle lead off our list, as Mims would likely lead any and all lists of this sort, regardless of program. For Georgia, he’s all the more important, however. Being an in-state prospect with close proximity to campus and a dozen or so in-person visits already under his belt, Georgia needs to close the door here. After an impressive haul in 2020, including No. 1 and No. 2 offensive tackles Broderick Jones and Tate Ratledge, the offensive line may not be the most pressing of needs, but there’s simply no passing up a player of Mims’ caliber in the trenches. That’s especially true when he’s a Peach State guy and a close friend of quarterback commit Brock Vandagriff.
COMMITMENT PLANS
Mims shared on Twitter that he planned to commit in October, but it seems as though that tweet has since been deleted. Georgia would love to see it happen sooner rather than later.
OUR TAKE
Georgia feels like the team to beat here and has for some time. Alabama is likely the strongest competition for the nation's No. 1 offensive tackle, and the Tide are never going to give up anything easily. Still, there are too many factors working in Georgia's favor to put anyone ahead of the Bulldogs for the time being.