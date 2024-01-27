Georgia has had some crazy comebacks this year, and the Bulldogs’ effort Saturday at Florida could arguably be the best.

Down by 21 in the second half, Georgia roared back to send the game into overtime before the Gators prevailed, 102-98.

Georgia falls to 14-6 overall, 4-3 in the SEC ahead of its next game Wednesday against Alabama.

Florida, whom the Bulldogs will see again in Athens on Feb. 16, improves to an identical 14-6 overall and 4-3 in conference play.

The Bulldogs had a chance to pull out what would have been a miraculous win.

With the score tied at 85 following a drive by Blue Cain, Florida turned the ball over on a steal by Justin Hill with 26 seconds left, giving the Bulldogs an opportunity to pull out the victory.

Unfortunately, Hill would return the favor, turning the ball over with three seconds left, sending the game into overtime.

“(Zyon Pullen) did a really good job of staying in front of the basketball and negotiated that ghost screen that we set the top of the key and got a stop there to force overtime,” head coach Mike White said. “Our fight the last 15 minutes, especially the last 10 minutes, was high-high level and gave us a chance. But Florida was really, really good throughout, especially in overtime.”

Florida would stretch its lead to seven points with 55 seconds left in overtime, managing to hold on, despite a three-pointer by RJ Melendez with six seconds left to bring the Bulldogs within two.

But time would run out.

After a quick foul by Noah Thomasson, Pullin hit both of his free throws to account for what would be the final score.

White said he’s not worried about the disappointment from coming so close carrying over into Wednesday's home game against Alabama.

“I’m not. It’s just not who these guys are. These guys aren’t very delicate mentally. Collectively, this group will come back to work Monday, they’ll be ready to work and we’ll learn from the film. I’m not worried about that,” White said. “But I was proud of the fight, and the connection down the stretch.”

Cain almost singlehandedly brought the Bulldogs back in regulation.

Trailing 83-75 with 3:16 left, Cain scored 10 of his team’s next 13 points, a spurt that saw the freshman hit a pair of threes before hitting a runner in the lane with 49 seconds left to tie the game at 85.

“That’s kind of who he is. He’s earned that opportunity,” White said of Cain. “He’s had a couple of these. Georgia Tech at home comes to mind. He’s a confident guy. He’s very even-keeled, he’s level-headed, and that will serve him well in moments like that. It’s a little bit uncharacteristic, just like Silas (Demary Jr.) in the SEC to do some of the things these guys are doing pretty consistently.”

Melendez, meanwhile, had a game he will not soon forget.

The transfer from Illinois scored a career-high 35 points, converting 13 of 19 shots, including six three-pointers.

He was followed by Russel Tchewa, who had had his second straight double-double (15 points, 11 rebounds), followed by Cain with 14, and Hill with 11.

Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, there were also some problems.

Georgia converted just nine of its 17 free throw attempts while being destroyed on the boards by the Gators who outrebounded the Bulldogs 48-27.

Florida also held leading scorer Jabri Abdur-Rahim to just eight points on a 3-of-8 afternoon from the field.

Demary Jr. also struggled, going just 1 of 5 from the field for four points. Both Demary Jr. and Abdur-Rahim fouled out of the game.

“I thought he did a really good on Jabri. He didn’t get it going, and Silas fouls out. I should have gotten him out of the game. It was an electric environment, a lot of adversity, which is part of life on the road in the SEC, but we came in here and gave us a chance late,” White said. “There’s a lot to be proud of but we’ve got to get back to work Monday and get ready for the next one.”

The Bulldogs did not do a lot right in the first half and trailed by 13 heading into the locker room.

Not only did Georgia shoot just 38.7 percent (12 of 31), but the Bulldogs only hit half of their 10 free throws and were outrebounded by the Gators, 21-15.

Down by 15 early, Georgia used a pair of three-pointers by Melendez to close within five at the 7:20 mark, only to have Florida go on an 11-0 run the push the lead back to 16.

The second half did not get any better for the Bulldogs, as Florida pushed the lead to 21 before Georgia mounted its comeback.

