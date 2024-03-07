Between Daijun Edwards and Kendall Milton, the two former Bulldogs accounted for most of the rushing offense for Georgia in 2023, combining for 1,670 yards and 27 touchdowns.

With both players moving onto the NFL, the Bulldogs’ backfield will feature a different look.

However, the way Milton sees it, Georgia’s reputation for being RBU will stay the same.

“RBU–that’s the standard I expect out of Georgia. It was like that before I got there and will be that way after I leave,” Milton said at the NFL Combine. “Even after Coach (Dell) McGee, the standard is still RBU.”

When the Bulldogs kick off spring practice Tuesday, there will be some new faces.

Of course, the biggest new name is former Florida running back Trevor Etienne, who rushed for 1,472 yards and 14 touchdowns during his career with the Gators.

The Bulldogs will also be led by a new coach, former Georgia Tech assistant Josh Crawford, who took over for McGee after Dell was tabbed the head coach at Georgia State.

Ironically, Edwards knows him well.

Crawford, who spent several years coaching high school ball in south Georgia, was at Edwards’ alma mater Colquitt County for a season while the former Bulldog was still there.

Edwards said his former teammates in the running back room will need to be on their toes.

“He’s serious. He doesn’t play. He’s a serious guy,” Edwards said. “He’ll be on you. Nothing gets past him.”

Despite no Milton or Edwards, spring practice will see the Bulldogs with good depth, including several returning players.

That list includes Andrew Paul, Cash Jones, Roderick Robinson, and Branson Robinson, the latter of whom is still not cleared for contact after missing all of last year with a ruptured patella tendon.

True freshman Chauncey Bowens joined the program as an early enrollee, while Tennessee transfer Len’Neth White is part of the team for the second straight year.

The Bulldogs will welcome freshman Nate Frazier to the program after spring ball.

Georgia also returns walk-on Jacob Hardie and welcomes West Georgia University transfer Brandon Mathis for depth purposes.

Besides Etienne, Roderick Robinson will be one to watch.

Despite an early ankle injury, Robinson impressed when he played, rushing for 196 yards (third on the team) and two touchdowns.

“He’s big, but he’s a nimble guy. He’s fast, too, faster than people think he is,” Edwards said. “He’s really good.”

Milton agreed.

“These guys are going to be able to hold up the standard; they're all talented backs. I was with them the last two or three years,” he said. “Seeing them every day, seeing the work they put in, and the talent they have, I don't doubt the talent will be upheld.”