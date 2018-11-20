For the third straight week, Georgia sits at No. 5 in this week’s College Football Playoff rankings.

With one week to go in the regular season, here’s where the Bulldogs stand.

Georgia (10-1) stay at No. 5 after the four teams ahead of them – Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame and Michigan – each won their respective games by convincing margins.

However, as interesting as the rankings may be, for Georgia, they mean absolutely nothing at all.

The Bulldogs control their own destiny as far as returning to the playoffs are concerned. This assumes, of course, they close out the regular season Saturday against Georgia Tech—then find a way to beat Alabama in the SEC Championship.

Should that happen, the Bulldogs would travel to either Dallas or Miami for the semifinals. A loss in the SEC Championship would likely land Georgia in either the Fiesta, Sugar Bowl or Peach Bowl.)

CFP Top 10

Alabama (11-0)

Clemson (11-0)

Notre Dame (11-0)

Michigan (10-1)

Georgia (10-1)

Oklahoma (10-1)

LSU (9-2)

Washington State (10-1)

UCF (10-0)

Ohio State (10-1