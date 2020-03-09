Georgia 'really wants' Rivals250 wideout Destyn Pazon
Class of 2021 wideout Destyn Pazon of New Orleans' Edna Karr High put on a show on Sunday, on his way to earning MVP honors during the Rivals Camp Series stop in the Big Easy.
It's no surprise he's a wanted man. The Rivals250 member, affectionately known around his hometown as "Fat," is moving toward cutting his list down.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news