News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-09 23:06:40 -0500') }} football Edit

Georgia 'really wants' Rivals250 wideout Destyn Pazon

Radi Nabulsi • UGASports
Publisher
@radinabulsi

Class of 2021 wideout Destyn Pazon of New Orleans' Edna Karr High put on a show on Sunday, on his way to earning MVP honors during the Rivals Camp Series stop in the Big Easy.

It's no surprise he's a wanted man. The Rivals250 member, affectionately known around his hometown as "Fat," is moving toward cutting his list down.

View this post on Instagram

Destyn Pazon, or as his teachers call him, "Fat"

A post shared by Radi Nabulsi (@radi.nabulsi) on

IN HIS OWN WORDS

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}