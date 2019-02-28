Georgia RB has exploded with offers in 2019
Jahmyr Gibbs rushed for 1,500 yards and scored two dozen touchdowns in the fall, and now that his film is getting out, offers are rolling in.The running back out of Dalton (Ga.) has added 15 offers...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news