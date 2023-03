There are some talents that you just can't give up on. Jeremiah Smith is one such prospect.

Smith is the top receiver in the 2024 class and the No. 2 player in the class overall. The Miami native has been committed to Ohio State since December, but the Bulldogs are still pushing hard for his commitment.

That pursuit took another step on March 11 when Georgia hosted Smith in Athens. UGASports caught up with Smith to get his thoughts on the visit, Bryan McClendon, and more.