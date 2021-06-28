Georgia Prospect Video Interviews from the Rivals Five-Star Challenge

The best prospects from around the country made their way to Atlanta for the Rivals Five-Star Challenge earlier this month. Many of these prospects are being closely recruited by the University of Georgia. UGASports was able to speak with them and get updates on their visits and recruitments as a whole.

If you subscribe to UGASports you received the information in these video interviews over a week ago, plus all of the information and context surrounding the interviews. We hope that you'll enjoy the full playlist of content over on the UGASports YouTube Channel linked below. Make sure to subscribe, like the videos, and leave comments.

Recruiting never stops and a lot of content is going to be making its way over to the YouTube channel in the near future. Also, when the 2021 Georgia football season starts, you won't want to miss all of the regular shows and rapid reaction pieces that will be coming your way.