Georgia Prospect Report: Buford vs. Cedar Grove

The stars were out Friday night in Buford, Georgia. The defending 6A Georgia High School state champion Buford Wolves hosted perennial 3A power, Cedar Grove. There were six prospects on the field that Georgia is actively recruiting and UGASports was on hand to take in the action.

It was wonderful to see high school football once again and, despite the latest wave of COVID-19 and the Delta variant, Friday night felt normal. There was excitement in the air and plenty of talent on the field. Hopefully, the atmosphere from Buford’s 21 to 7 scrimmage victory over Cedar Grove is a precursor to a safe and enjoyable football season ahead.

