DESTIN, Fla. – A year after tabling the proposal made last year by Georgia that would allow graduate transfers from member institutions to be immediately eligible to play, league coaches and athletic directors are broaching the topic once again at this week’s SEC Spring Meetings.

It's passage appears to be picking up steam.

Under current SEC policy, players wishing to move within the conference as graduate transfers must request a waiver from league commissioner Greg Sankey, like former Bulldog Maurice Smith did when he left after graduation from Alabama to sign with UGA.

If the proposal is adopted, grad transfers would no longer have to request such a waiver in order to move. Non-graduate transfers must serve a one year in residence (irrespective of NCAA rules) prior to becoming eligible for competition at the second member institution.

“I think there was a lot of silence in the room last year when it was proposed and now all of a sudden it's maybe got a little more steam,” Bulldog head coach Kirby Smart said. “I certainly, philosophically, feel like if a person graduates from undergrad and they've done their graduation work and they choose to go somewhere else, well.”

Most coaches appear to have no issues with the proposal made regarding the graduate transfer rule.

That includes South Carolina’s Will Muschamp.

"Last year, I released David Williams to Arkansas. He had graduated from South Carolina, did everything right, deserved an opportunity somewhere else if that’s what he wanted,” Muschamp said. “It all worked out for him. He played well for them, got drafted. I think all situations are different. I’ll be interested to hear what everyone’s input is.”

The entire topic of transfers within the conference came about after Smith wanted to attend Georgia while pursuing his Master’s degree following his graduation from Alabama.

Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban initially balked at the idea, before the conference granted a waiver allowing Smith to complete his final year of eligibility with the Bulldogs.

Recently, Saban declined to grant a release to offensive lineman Brandon Kennedy, who wants to attend Auburn or Tennessee as a graduate transfer.

Saban said he would support a change if the majority of league schools adopt the change.

“If we agree at the SEC, at these meetings that we're going to have free agency in our league and everyone can go wherever they want to go when they graduate, that's what's best for the game, then that's what we should do. Then Brandon Kennedy can go where ever he wants to go,” Saban said. “But if we don't do that, why is it on me? Because we have a conference rule that says he can't do it. And he can do it but he's supposed to sit out for a year. So, why is it on me? It's not even my decision. It's a conference rule. I always give people releases. And he has a release to go where ever he wants to go but the conference rule says he can't go in conference. So, why is that on me? The Maurice Smith thing wasn't on me either."

Saban isn’t the only coach who does not want to see in-conference transfers.

LSU’s Ed Oregon agrees with the Alabama coach.

“I think if a kid’s going to play in another conference that’s fair,” Oregon said. “I’d hate to see one of our guys go to our opponents. I don’t think it’s in the spirit of the sport.”

Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher and Tennessee’s Jeremy Pruitt join Smart and Muschamp in saying it’s OK if a graduate transfer wants to transfer within the conference.

“That's why it's so important to me that if a kid got his degree, he gets his undergraduate degree, he should be able to do what he (wants). He came to get what he wanted to get, he got that. But I also understand the part that people would argue, well, coach could go any time he wants, so should the player,” Smart said. “So, I get both sides of the argument but I do think that I've seen a lot of kids leave after year one or two and on numerous occasions, those kids come back and regretted that decision. Because they just didn't push through the hard times. I can remember like yesterday, I wanted to come home. I was ready to come home my freshman, sophomore year. Certainly, I’m glad I’m stuck it out at this point."