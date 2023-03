Georgia Players SECtion with Tavarres King and Knowshon Moreno comes to you once again on the UGASports YouTube channel and podcast platforms!

GPS brings you the perspective of two former Georgia & SEC legends each week in talking about the current Bulldogs and the rest of the Southeastern Conference.

This week, TK & Knowshon are joined by former Georgia offensive lineman and College Football Hall of Fame member, Matt Stinchcomb. Stinch joins the show to talk about Georgia's Georgia needs to answer in its quest for a historic 3-peat and much more.

Also, the crew answers those questions for all the SEC East teams heading into the spring and summer.