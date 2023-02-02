Georgia Players SECtion on UGASports.com is hosted by Tavarres King, Knowshon Moreno, & Blayne Gilmer. TK & Knowshon discuss Georgia & SEC football every week from the point of view of being former Georgia, SEC, & NFL players.

On Episode 3 of GPS, special guest Amarlo Herrera joins the show to talk about the linebacker history at Georgia, the success of the Georgia program under Kirby Smart, and his new book Was It Worth It?

TK and Knowshon give insight on Mike Bobo as coach and a coordinator from a player's perspective. The two former Dawgs share what Bobo is like at practice and some stories from their time in Athens with Bobo as a coordinator.

