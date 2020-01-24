Georgia-Ole Miss Preview; Camara being pushed for more
WHERE: Stegeman Coliseum
WHEN: Saturday, 5:30 p.m.
RECORDS: Georgia 11-7, 1-4; Ole Miss 9-9; 0-5
TV/RADIO: SEC Network (Mike Morgan, Pat Bradley); Georgia Bulldog Radio Network (Scott Howard, Chuck Dowdle, Tony Schiavone)
Toumani Camara had no idea what his role was going to be as a true freshman with the Georgia Bulldogs.
With 10 newcomers, including nine true freshmen, Camara had to real expectations. He simply wanted to carve his own niche and help out whenever and wherever he could.
Entering Saturday’s game against Ole Miss (5:30 p.m., SEC Network), the native of Brussels, Belgium is seeing more court time than even he ever dreamed.
After averaging just 13.2 minutes in Georgia’s first six game, the 6-foot-8, 220-pounder has averaged 26.9 minutes ever since being inserted into the starting lineup nine games against SMU.
Not surprisingly, his numbers have started to jump. In fact, Camara has reached double-digits in each of his past two games, scoring 10 against Mississippi State and Kentucky while becoming more of a factor on the boards, becoming the Bulldogs’ second-leading rebounder over the last 12 games.
“I don’t think my role changes, I just need to be a both-end-of-the court kind of player, especially defensive-wise,” Camara said before practice on Friday. “I need to be able to be consistent and not make the mistakes I’ve been doing.”
But progress is being made.
Of Georgia’s freshmen, Anthony Edwards may get most of the press and Sahvir Wheeler has proven to be a spark. Camara continues to flash as well, although head coach Tom Crean maintains he’s not even close to reaching his ceiling.
“He’s got to pick it up and he knows that. He’s capable and when you have that kind of talent, that’s important,” Crean said. “But he’s picking it up in a good way because he’s already doing a lot of good things but we need him to be an even bigger force on defense.”
Camara doesn’t disagree.
After averaging just over five rebounds in games against Memphis, Kentucky, Auburn and Tennessee, Camara combined for just seven in Georgia’s recent losses to Mississippi State and Tuesday’s rematch against Kentucky.
“I need to be getting more rebounds. I feel like I’m kind of wasting my size,” he said. “Rebounding has always been a real big part of my game and I don’t feel like I’ve been doing enough lately. I definitely need to improve that.”
With Nic Claxton now playing with Brooklyn in the NBA, the Bulldogs need Camara along with junior Rayshaun Hammonds to shoulder as much of the rebounding load as they can.
“When we signed him and we lost Nic, we said we’re not going to replace Nic, but a guy like Toumani and a guy like Ray (Hammonds) could morph into doing more things defensively,” Crean said. “Now, they don’t have Nic’s size, shot blocking and things like that but to be able to guard on the perimeter more and that’s one of the things we’ve been able to do, we’ve been able to switch more because of Toumani, because of Ray.”
Adjusting to the size he’s been forced in the SEC has certainly been an adjustment.
Saturday, Camara is expected to draw 6-10, 240-pound junior Khadim Sy, some 20 pounds heavier than the Bulldog freshman.
“It’s hard, especially with this being my first year because I’m not strong enough as everybody,” he said. “But it’s something I need to get used to.”
Crean’s pushing him to do just that.
“When you have a guy like Toumani and his upside of talent it’s okay to want more from him as a coach, even though he’s doing a good job. We definitely need more from him in the rebounding area, more from him defensively, especially in the communication,” Crean said. “He moves so well without the ball that we need to continue to have that and when people decide that they’re going to guard him or not guard him it can’t change how he plays. We have to continue to keep him in movement which helps keep our team in movement.”
|Name
|Class
|Ht/Wt
|Stats
|
Donnell Gresham Jr.
|
Graduate
|
6-3/195
|
11 ppg; 5.2 rpg
|
Anthony Edwards
|
Freshman
|
6-5/225
|
18.9 ppg; 4.6 rpg
|
Toumani Camara
|
Freshman
|
6-8/220
|
6.4 ppg; 4.3 rpg
|
Sahvir Wheeler
|
Freshman
|
5-10/180
|
7.4 ppg; 2.3 rpg
|
Rayshaun Hammonds
|
Junior
|
6-8/235
|
13.9 ppg; 8.2 rpg
|Name
|Class
|Ht/Wt
|Stats
|
Black Hinston
|
Sophomore
|
6-7/229
|
11 ppg;; 5.2 rpg
|
Devontae Shuler
|
Junior
|
6-2/190
|
10.3 ppg; 4.6 rpg
|
Khadim Sy
|
Junior
|
6-10/240
|
8.5 ppg/5.1 rpg
|
Tyree Breein
|
Senior
|
6-2/195
|
18.9 ppg/3.7 rpg
|
K.J. Buffin
|
Sophomore
|
6-7/225
|
9.9 ppg/6.4 rpg
Saturday's game
After an opening SEC gauntlet that featured games against Auburn, Kentucky (twice), Tennessee and Mississippi State), the Bulldogs face an Ole Miss team that might be even desperate for a victory than they are.
Ole Miss comes into play Saturday losers of six straight, five of which has come in league play following Tuesday's 73-48 loss at Tennessee.
The Rebels do boast the league's leading scorer in Breein Tyree, who is averaging 26.8 points in conference play (18.9 overall), but other than that have struggled, averaging just 68 points as a team.
Georgia, meanwhile, has struggled defensively the entire year. Although Georgia's 77.7 points per contest ranks fourth in the SEC, the Bulldogs are also giving up 75.1 points per contest, which ranks next to last.
Rebounding has also been an issue.
The Bulldogs are pulling down just 37.4 defensive rebounds per game, good for 12th in the league.
The Bulldogs, of course, are led by freshman Anthony Edwards, who despite some inconsistent play in the first half or recent games, still ranks as the nation's top-scoring freshman at 18.9 points per game.
The Series
Georgia leads the all-time series with Ole Miss 73-44, including a 41-13 edge in Athens.
Ole Miss swept both games from the Bulldogs last year.
Prediction
Dan McDonald
"These are two teams coming into this game struggling in SEC play. Georgia’s faced a tougher schedule to date in the league and the Dawgs are playing at home on a Saturday night, so I like Georgia to win this one relatively close. This is a team that has mostly played well at home and needs a win to stay in the mix to be considered for the NCAA Tournament in March. Expect Anthony Edwards to bounce back from a rough outing on the road with one of his better games of the season." - Prediction: Georgia 79, Ole Miss 71.
Anthony Dasher
"Whereas the road hasn't been kind to the Bulldogs, Georgia has enjoyed one of the better home court advantages in the league. The Bulldogs are 9-1 at Stegeman Coliseum and face an Ole Miss team that is 0-5 in games away from Oxford. Look for Georgia to bounce back in fine fashion." - Prediction: Georgia 82, Ole Miss 72.
"