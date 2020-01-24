Toumani Camara had no idea what his role was going to be as a true freshman with the Georgia Bulldogs.

With 10 newcomers, including nine true freshmen, Camara had to real expectations. He simply wanted to carve his own niche and help out whenever and wherever he could.

Entering Saturday’s game against Ole Miss (5:30 p.m., SEC Network), the native of Brussels, Belgium is seeing more court time than even he ever dreamed.

After averaging just 13.2 minutes in Georgia’s first six game, the 6-foot-8, 220-pounder has averaged 26.9 minutes ever since being inserted into the starting lineup nine games against SMU.

Not surprisingly, his numbers have started to jump. In fact, Camara has reached double-digits in each of his past two games, scoring 10 against Mississippi State and Kentucky while becoming more of a factor on the boards, becoming the Bulldogs’ second-leading rebounder over the last 12 games.

“I don’t think my role changes, I just need to be a both-end-of-the court kind of player, especially defensive-wise,” Camara said before practice on Friday. “I need to be able to be consistent and not make the mistakes I’ve been doing.”

But progress is being made.

Of Georgia’s freshmen, Anthony Edwards may get most of the press and Sahvir Wheeler has proven to be a spark. Camara continues to flash as well, although head coach Tom Crean maintains he’s not even close to reaching his ceiling.

“He’s got to pick it up and he knows that. He’s capable and when you have that kind of talent, that’s important,” Crean said. “But he’s picking it up in a good way because he’s already doing a lot of good things but we need him to be an even bigger force on defense.”

Camara doesn’t disagree.

After averaging just over five rebounds in games against Memphis, Kentucky, Auburn and Tennessee, Camara combined for just seven in Georgia’s recent losses to Mississippi State and Tuesday’s rematch against Kentucky.

“I need to be getting more rebounds. I feel like I’m kind of wasting my size,” he said. “Rebounding has always been a real big part of my game and I don’t feel like I’ve been doing enough lately. I definitely need to improve that.”

With Nic Claxton now playing with Brooklyn in the NBA, the Bulldogs need Camara along with junior Rayshaun Hammonds to shoulder as much of the rebounding load as they can.

“When we signed him and we lost Nic, we said we’re not going to replace Nic, but a guy like Toumani and a guy like Ray (Hammonds) could morph into doing more things defensively,” Crean said. “Now, they don’t have Nic’s size, shot blocking and things like that but to be able to guard on the perimeter more and that’s one of the things we’ve been able to do, we’ve been able to switch more because of Toumani, because of Ray.”

Adjusting to the size he’s been forced in the SEC has certainly been an adjustment.

Saturday, Camara is expected to draw 6-10, 240-pound junior Khadim Sy, some 20 pounds heavier than the Bulldog freshman.

“It’s hard, especially with this being my first year because I’m not strong enough as everybody,” he said. “But it’s something I need to get used to.”

Crean’s pushing him to do just that.

“When you have a guy like Toumani and his upside of talent it’s okay to want more from him as a coach, even though he’s doing a good job. We definitely need more from him in the rebounding area, more from him defensively, especially in the communication,” Crean said. “He moves so well without the ball that we need to continue to have that and when people decide that they’re going to guard him or not guard him it can’t change how he plays. We have to continue to keep him in movement which helps keep our team in movement.”