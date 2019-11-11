Georgia offers in-state DB, he'll be back in Athens soon
Marquis Killebrew got some news he's been wanting over the weekend.Before Georgia shut out Missouri 27-0 Saturday night, Killebrew, a 2022 cornerback at Loganville (Ga.) Grayson had a discussion wi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news