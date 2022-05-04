New Georgia offensive line coach Stacey Searlels' biggest victory this offseason may have already come in the form of retaining former five-star prospect Amarius Mims. Keeping an immensely talented player is a huge deal.

But what about his next recruiting class?

Today we highlight the offensive linemen Georgia is targeting. It's time to check the temperature and the latest trends for each prospect for the Dawgs on the offensive side of the trenches.

*** Current commits Bo Hughley and Ryqueze McElderry are not listed. Both are expected to remain committed to Georgia. ***