The junior season for the 2025 class is in the books.

Prospects from across the country are wrapping up their third season of high school football. Recruitments have begun to pick up ahead of a defining 365 days before Early Signing Day in 2024.

Rivals has just released its updated Rivals250 for the 2025 class. UGASports has the news and notes for all the Georgia commits and targets in the rankings.