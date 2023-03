The 2025 class is beginning to come into focus.

Prospects in that cycle are beginning to separate themselves as the best of the best. Tuesday saw the release of the first edition of the 2025 Rivals250, more than doubling the previous ranking of the top 100 prospects in the cycle.

Georgia is already involved with numerous prospects in the first Rivals250 for the 2025 cycle. Here are some Georgia news and notes from the new rankings.