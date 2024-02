Some of the south's top talent spent Sunday in Carrollton.

Prospects across multiple classes descended on Carrollton High School for the Atlanta edition of the Under Armour camp series. Recruits went through individual drills before going against other players in one-on-one action.

UGASports observed the action and got nearly 20 prospects' thoughts on the Bulldogs. Those thoughts are in our live thread from the day's action, along with highlights from the camp.

CHECK OUT THE UGASPORTS.COM ATLANTA UNDER ARMOUR CAMP LIVE THREAD HERE.