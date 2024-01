It's still early in Javian Osborne's recruiting process. But he knows a future top contender when he sees one.

Such is the status that Georgia occupies in the 2026 Rivals100 running back's recruitment. Bulldog running back coach Dell McGee offered Osborne on January 25.

Osborne admitted that he still has a long way to go in his recruitment. But it's safe to say Georgia has now entered the race in a major way.