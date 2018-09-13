Georgia's game with Middle Tennessee has been moved to noon on Saturday due to weather concerns involving Hurricane Florence, UGA officials announced Thursday morning.

The game was originally set to be played at 7:15.

A statement emailed to Bulldog beat writers read as follows:

"After extensive evaluation involving the uncertainty of weather conditions on the east coast, and consideration of all constituencies involved including fans, support staff, and law enforcement, the Saturday Georgia-Middle Tennessee State game has been moved from 7:15 p.m. to a 12 noon kickoff in Sanford Stadium."

The game will be televised on ESPN News and will stream live on the ESPN app.

This marks the second time in three years that Georgia has had a game affected by a hurricane. Two years ago, the Bulldogs game at South Carolina was moved from Saturday to Sunday due to Hurricane Matthew.

Georgia is encouraging fans to support disaster relief efforts through the Red Cross by texting “REDCROSS’ to 90999 to donate $10 from your phone, call 1-800-RED CROSS, or going online.