Kirby Smart made it official Monday afternoon, announcing the hires of new assistant football coaches James Coley and Josh Crawford.

As previously reported by UGASports, Coley will coach Georgia’s wide receivers as the replacement for Bryan McClendon, now the wide receivers coach with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Crawford was tabbed the Bulldogs’ new running backs coach and run game coordinator, taking over for Dell McGee who was named the head coach at Georgia State.

“We are excited to have James and his family back in Athens,” Smart said in a statement. “He is a tremendous teacher and leader of young men. His previous experience on our staff will make this a seamless transition. As for Josh, I’ve had the pleasure of observing his career unfold over the years and have been consistently impressed. His hard work and the significant impact he's had coaching football in our state have earned him this opportunity.”

Before accepting a similar position with South Carolina in January 2024, Coley was hired in 2020 as the Texas A&M tight ends coach. He was named the Aggies’ co-offensive coordinator in 2022 and also worked with receivers while in College Station.

Regarded as one of the elite recruiters in college football, Coley has spent the past 16 years as an assistant coach at a Division I Power-Five school. Most recently, he logged four seasons on Jimbo Fisher’s Texas A&M staff.

Before that, Coley spent four years in Athens, helping the Bulldogs to three SEC Championship appearances and a spot in the College Football Playoff. He was part of a 2017 staff that led Georgia to a record-tying 13 victories, including its first SEC Championship since 2005.

That season the Bulldogs also made their first appearance in the CFP, as well as first appearance and victory over Oklahoma in the Rose Bowl CFP semifinal and first appearance in the College Football Playoff Championship Game.

Georgia’s offense finished first in the SEC and ninth nationally in rushing offense (258.4 yards/game), third in the SEC in scoring (35.4 points/game), and fifth in total offense (435.3 yards per game).

Crawford, who earned his master’s degree from Georgia in 2012, was most recently Georgia Tech’s wide receivers coach for the 2023 season.

His single season with the Yellow Jackets produced a Freshman All-American in Eric Singleton Jr. as he hauled in 48 catches for 714 yards and six touchdowns. Georgia Tech had 14 different players catch balls, including Malik Rutherford who finished with 46 catches and more than 500 yards receiving.

Prior to coming to Georgia Tech, Crawford served as Western Kentucky’s outside receivers coach in 2021 and was promoted to co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach in 2022. In his two seasons at WKU, Crawford’s wideouts combined for 10,339 receiving yards and 94 touchdowns.

Before jumping to the college ranks, Crawford established himself as one of the nation’s top offensive coaches in the high school ranks, coaching at five of Georgia’s most storied and successful programs – Colquitt County High, Valdosta High, Lee County High, Jefferson County High, and Greater Atlanta Christian (2010-12 – running backs/tight ends).