There is little football history—very little—between Georgia and LSU. This is not surprising considering that, besides Mississippi State, the Bulldogs haven’t faced a traditional SEC member fewer times than they played the Tigers in the annals of the sport. Still, you could say, there is a hidden history between the two programs; a coaching carousel of sorts, lasting several years, was an integral phase for each team, as both laid their foundations for the modern era of football.

(By the way, if you thought it was a challenge to keep up with the Bulldogs going from Ray Goff to Glen Mason to Jim Donnan as their head coach in December of 1995, hold on to your hat.) In the 1920s, Wally Butts was a standout end for Mercer University where he was coached by Bernie Moore. A year after graduating college, Butts began his football coaching career at Madison (Ga.) A&M—an agricultural preparatory boarding school—followed by Georgia Military College. During this time, it was understood by both Butts and Moore that if the latter ever got a head coaching position in the “major leagues of football,” according to a report, he would offer Butts a job as an assistant. When Moore, who eventually would serve as SEC Commissioner and be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame, was surprisingly hired as LSU’s head coach in December of 1934, it was all but guaranteed Butts would be one of his assistants.

What if Wally Butts became an assistant at LSU in 1935 instead of serving the same role at UGA three years later?

“I think Bernie will give me a job if a vacancy occurs,” said Butts, who had not only achieved an overall record of 40-3 the previous five years coaching prep ball, but was considered perhaps the best line coach in the state—no matter the level. “Certainly, I will accept if he does.” But Bernie would not be offering Butts a job. When it appeared certain that his school’s football program would not land a nationally recognized head coach, LSU President James Smith announced the then-current staff of assistants would all be retained for the 1935 season, meaning Moore had nothing to offer Butts. Notably, those being retained included backfield coach Joel Hunt. Like Butts, Hunt had been a star collegiate player during the latter part of the 1920s. As a halfback at Texas A&M, the 128 points he scored in 1927 is still a single-season school record for a non-kicker. With coaching under Moore at LSU not an option, Butts soon earned the positions of athletic director and head football coach at the esteemed Male High School in Louisville, Kentucky. In 1937, Male won the state championship with a perfect 12-0 record. It was Butts’ third undefeated season in six years as a prep head coach, whereas the 1937 campaign for Moore featured the third consecutive Tiger team to earn a trip to the Sugar Bowl. Immediately after Male offered him a three-year extension, rumors swirled—again—that Butts was a candidate to be an LSU assistant coach under his mentor. In addition, he was rumored to be a coaching candidate at Georgia. That school had no head coach at the time, as Harry Mehre had been forced to resign after compiling a 59-34-6 record from 1928-1937. Butts, however, didn’t concern himself with rumors. “I can’t feed my family on rumors,” Butts said in mid-December of 1937. “I’ve got a good job [at Male] and I’m trying to give it the best I’ve got.” Still, on his way to New Orleans a couple of weeks later for a coaches convention, Butts curiously stopped off in Memphis, Tennessee, where it was announced he was “interested” in taking over the vacancies of head football coach and athletic director at Southwestern College of Memphis (now Rhodes College). Meanwhile in New Orleans, UGA President Dr. Harmon Caldwell, athletic director Dr. W.O. Payne, and former distinguished Georgia coach and player George Woodruff met with Hunt, who was in the city for LSU’s Sugar Bowl matchup against Santa Clara. The Bulldog trio asked the Tigers’ backfield coach to interview for the vacant head coaching position at Georgia. Reportedly, Caldwell, Payne, and Woodruff also spoke with Butts upon his arrival to New Orleans, presumably to see if he had any interest in being an assistant coach for the Bulldogs. Back in Athens, Dell Morgan, one of the most esteemed line coaches in the South, had interviewed for the head coaching position and, according to the Atlanta Constitution on January 6, 1938, was to become Georgia’s 18th head football coach. There was just one problem: The newspaper had jumped the gun before Morgan had finalized his contract with a five-man committee made up from UGA’s athletic board—and there was a “failure of Morgan and the committee to get together on the choice of assistants,” the paper recounted a few days later. Still, although it wasn't the head role, Georgia offered Morgan the position of line coach, which he refused.

What if Dell Morgan became UGA's head football coach in 1938?

On January 10, 1938, apparently Georgia had finally succeeded in “getting together” with someone regarding the choice of assistants as 32-year-old Joel Hunt was officially named the Bulldogs’ head football coach. Hunt’s top assistants were Jules Sikes, who had been an assistant coach at Texas A&M; Elmer Lampe, formerly head coach at Carroll College in Wisconsin; and none other than Wally Butts. Only Sikes was handpicked by Hunt. In late February, UGA alumni and friends of the football program from all over northeast Georgia presented a banquet to honor the Bulldogs’ new coaching staff. Ironically, Hunt asked of all those who gathered “to push together at all four wheels” but “let one man do the steering,” implying himself. However, it was certainly prophetic that Butts, according to a sportswriter, “stole the show . . . with his stories and jokes, which kept the large gathering in an uproar.” After a 5-1 start to the season, Hunt’s Bulldogs slumped toward the end of the campaign, finishing with a 5-4-1 record. Still, the ’38 Georgia team was regarded as a young, spirited bunch with a bright future, especially considering it consisted of only six seniors. Despite the outcome of the Bulldogs’ season finale—a narrow 13-7 loss at Miami (Fla.), played on December 2—the masses remained optimistic, including the Atlanta Constitution: “Georgia fans are now looking forward to next year, which will be Coach Joel Hunt’s second with Georgia and his 12th year in [college] coaching.” As it turned out, the newspaper had jumped the gun, again.

One big happy... UGA's 1938 coaching staff, including Wally Butts (top center) and head coach Joel Hunt (bottom right).