News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-10 11:02:43 -0600') }} football Edit

Georgia lives up to four-star Jaylen Reed’s expectations

Josh Helmholdt • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst
@JoshHelmholdt

WESTFIELD, Ind. – Four-star Detroit safety Jaylen Reed took advantage of the January Contact Period to make a couple junior day visits. He spent the final weekend of the month at Georgia visiting a...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}