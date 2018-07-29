Georgia's West Endzone Reveal on Saturday has paid quick dividends, as the Bulldogs have added the commitment of four-star athlete Makiya Tongue.

Tongue, a 6-foot-2, 205-pound prospect out of Baton Rogue, Louisiana's University Laboratory School, becomes Georgia's fifteenth commitment of the Class of 2019.

"When I was at Georgia, everyone was cool with each other and everyone wanted the best for everyone there," Tongue told Chad Simmons of Rivals.com in late June. "I talk to Coach [Cortez] Hankton a lot, and we have a great relationship. I really like Coach Kirby Smart, too. I can tell that he really likes me and wants me there. He is a great coach."

The relationship with Hankton was a key for both Tongue and the Bulldogs, as he's expected to join Jadon Haselwood and Dominick Blaylock at the wide receiver position upon his arrival to Athens.

"I do think if they wanted him to come play linebacker then he would still be excited because he is still open to it. But the fact that they are willing to let him come in as a receiver is definitely playing in their favor,” Tongue's father, Reggie, told UGASports.com's Trent Smallwood following an official visit to Athens in June.

Having the head coach heavily involved also aided the Bulldogs in their pursuit.

“[Smart] is a real nice guy. The whole organization, you can kind of tell from the top down that everybody is on the same page. Everybody is of a lot of integrity," Reggie Tongue told Smallwood. "Everybody is straight forward. Everybody is honest with you. They do not have to lie about anything. That is Georgia. It's just refreshing that you get a coach who's been successful as he has and he is still (honest)."

More to come.