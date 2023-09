Wesleyan (Ga.) tight end Jamie Tremble might be committed to Syracuse, but knows a lot about Georgia.

The Class of 2024 prospect grew up attending games in Athens because his father, Greg Tremble, played for the Bulldogs in the mid-1990s. So it’s safe to say his son is very familiar with the program.

Despite being currently committed to Syracuse, the younger Tremble was in attendance for Georgia’s victory over UT-Martin this past Saturday. He loved the atmosphere between the hedges.

Tremble said there’s a clear difference from when he came to games as a kid compared to now.