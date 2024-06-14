Basketball coach Mike White added another huge piece to his roster by signing Serbian-born Savo Drezgic Friday afternoon

Originally a member of the Class of 2025, Drezgic has reclassified and will be eligible to play for the Bulldogs this season.

Georgia officially announced his signing Friday afternoon.

The sharp-shooting point guard made an official visit to Georgia in May and spoke to Rivals on the way to the recent Adidas 3SSB stop in Birmingham, Alabama.

“I liked it,” Drezgic, who played professionally in Serbia before landing in the United States just this year. “I really liked it a lot. They just showed me around and we talked and all of that.”

One of the top international prospects in his class, Drezgic has been in the United States for a year and plays for Florida’s DME Academy.

Per Rivals’ Rob Cassidy, Drezgic, “Is a true point guard that is known for his facilitation skills as well his long-range shooting.”

He’s also considered a gifted passer capable of creating his own shot. He is the No. 106 player in the nation.

Drezgic becomes the ninth newcomer to join the Bulldogs since the end of the season.

Others include:

• Jordyn Kee, a 6-5, 175-pound native of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Kee played at Legacy Early College School in Greenville, S.C. as a junior when the Lions compiled a 16-9 record. As a sophomore, Kee averaged 14.4 points and 3.1 rebounds at Dillard High School Fort Lauderdale in 2021-22. He averaged 11.2 points with 4.1 assists last year as a senior at The Sagemont School, which captured the Florida Class 2A state championship.

• Frank Abson, a 6-9, 235-pound junior forward from Pompano Beach, Fla., who was named the 2024 Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Year after finishing No. 4 nationally in blocked shots last season at Appalachian State.

• Somto Cyril, a 6-10, 252-pound freshman center originally from Enugu, Nigeria, who has played with the Overtime Elite program in Atlanta for the past two seasons.

• RJ Godfrey, a 6-8, 228-pound junior forward from Suwanee, Ga., who was a two-time first-team all-state honoree at North Gwinnett High School and helped Clemson reach the “Elite Eight” of the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

• Tyrin Lawrence, a 6-4, 200-pound graduate guard from Monticello, Ga., who scored 1,000 points during his career at Vanderbilt and averaged a team-high 14.6 ppg in SEC play for the Commodores last season.

• Dakota Leffew, a 6-5, 185-pound graduate guard from Jonesboro, Ga., who earned first-team All-Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) honors last season after averaging 17.6 ppg as a senior at Mount St. Mary’s.

• De’Shayne Montgomery, a 6-4, 190-pound sophomore guard from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., who won 2024 MAAC Rookie of the Year accolades and was named MAAC Rookie of the Week a school-record six times also playing for Mount St. Mary’s during 2023-24.

• Asa Newell, a 6-10, 215-pound freshman forward from Destin, Fla., who was ranked as the No. 12 prospect in Class of 2024 by ESPN.com, making him the Bulldogs’ second-highest ESPN recruit ever behind only Anthony Edwards.

Most recently, Drezgic earned all-tournament honors at a pair of prestigious European events this spring.

In April, Drezgic led Serbia to a Silver Medal showing at the Albert Schweitzer U18 World Tournament in Manheim, Germany. He was Serbia’s second-leading scorer at 13.6 points per game and paced his team with averages of 4.7 assists and 2.1 steals in seven contests.

In March, Drezgic represented Partizan Belgrade in the 2024 Adidas Next Generation Tournament. He averaged team highs of 19.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 2.8 steals over four outings, leading Partizan to a 3-1 record and third place in the eight-team qualifying event contested in Belgrade.

At DME, Drezgic averaged 13.4 points, 4.7 assists and 3.8 rebounds. DME finished the season with a 25-11 record, falling to Dream City Christian in the semifinals of the Grind Session Championship. Drezgic also was named to the all-tournament team at the Grind City Championship.

Before coming to DME, Drezgic played for Partizan last fall. He logged action in three ABA League outings and a pair of ABA League U19 matchups. Drezgic’s top performance featured 24 points, five rebounds, four steals and three assists in a U19 outing against Mega SM. He also made his debut in Serbia’s KLS league in May, with three points, two rebounds, and an assist in Partizan’s 96-68 win over Mega BG.

Drezgic also was a standout for the Serbian National Team at the 2022 U16 European Championship, averaging a team-high 13.6 points as well as 4.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.