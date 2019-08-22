The Georgia Bulldogs picked up their first commitment for the Class of 2021 when Bralyn Oliver announced his pledge on Thursday afternoon.

"I am now committed to the University of Georgia!" Oliver posted in his commitment statement

Oliver, the No. 3 player in the state of South Carolina, is a three star safety with nine offers from the likes of Tennessee, Colorado and Duke among others. He is just starting his junior season for Belton Honea Path High School.

After visits to Athens in March and June, the Bulldogs offered Oliver a scholarship. The Georgia coaches checked on Oliver in the spring as well. Our sources confirmed Oliver was a take for the Bulldogs.

At the Rivals Camp in Charlotte earlier this year, Oliver was among the group of defensive backs up for the MVP award despite being younger than many of the other participants.