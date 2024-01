Georgia has once again landed some of the nation's top talent in the 2024 class.

The Bulldogs signed four of the 31 five-star recruits in the final edition of the 2024 Rivals250. That total ties Ohio State for most in the country. On top of that, each of Georgia's five-stars is early-enrolling in Athens.

Georgia also still has the possibility of adding a fifth 5-star with Terry Bussey yet to decide.

UGASports takes a look at each of Georgia's five-star signees and what they're bringing to Athens.