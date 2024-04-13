Ikinnagbon looks to have the physical tools to shine at the college level. His basketball background is easy to see on film and the length he brings to the field could make him very disruptive once he’s properly developed. On film, Ikinnagbon doesn't appear to have much trouble beating the man in front of him. He uses a combination of athleticism and brute strength to make his way into the back field. He'll need to focus on his technical development before seeing consistent playing time at the next level. There is plenty of room left for Ikinnagbon to physically mature as well. He has a frame that should allow him to line up at multiple positions along the defensive front.