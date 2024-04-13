Georgia lands big time DL Darren Ikinnagbon
After multiple visits to Athens, defensive lineman Darren Ikinnagbon has committed to Georgia. The Hillside, N.J. star was on campus again for Georgia's spring game this weekend.
Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Rutgers, Duke, Tennessee, Ohio State and Penn State were the other top contenders for Ikinnagbon.
WHAT THE BULLDOGS ARE GETTING
Ikinnagbon looks to have the physical tools to shine at the college level. His basketball background is easy to see on film and the length he brings to the field could make him very disruptive once he’s properly developed. On film, Ikinnagbon doesn't appear to have much trouble beating the man in front of him. He uses a combination of athleticism and brute strength to make his way into the back field. He'll need to focus on his technical development before seeing consistent playing time at the next level. There is plenty of room left for Ikinnagbon to physically mature as well. He has a frame that should allow him to line up at multiple positions along the defensive front.
WHY IT'S BIG FOR GEORGIA
Ikinnagbon is the seventh member of Georgia's 2025 recruiting class. The Bulldogs prioritized the New Jersey defensive lineman and were able to fend of many other big time programs to land his commitment. The Georgia coaching staff is hoping to also land commitments from other highly ranked defensive end targets like Bryce Davis, Zion Grady, Mariyon Dye, and Jared Smith. This past season, Ikinnagbon was credited with five sacks, 52 tackles, two forced fumbles, and 13 tackles for a loss.