Georgia grabbed a certified post presence in the portal on Monday, when the Bulldogs grabbed a commitment from massive South Florida transfer Russel Tchewa. The 7-foot, 280-pound center averaged 11 points and 8 rebounds per game as a junior for the Bulls last season and will now take his talents to an SEC program on the rise. Rivals caught up with Tchewa to discuss his decision and take a look at what UGA is getting in the proven big man.





ON WHY HE PICKED GEORGIA

“I had a good feeling with the staff. They recruited me hard and called every day. Then, they sent me videos showing how I will improve there and help them win. They think I can help them get to the postseason. I just felt really comfortable with them.”

ON HOW HE DESCRIBES HIS GAME

Obviously, I have a lot to improve on, but I feel confident about my game. Me going to Georgia is about me getting better and also showcasing myself. I’m going to improve and get better every day. Right now, I’m a 7-foot-1 center that is 280 that can score in the post and post up hard and help the team win that way. That’s my game.”

ON HIS LEAD RECRUITER ERIK PASTRANA

“Obviously he’s a great coach, and the other coaches are too. They are all good people. With Coach Pastrana, though, I had a good feeling about him right when I first talked to him. We talked every day since I entered the portal. We built a strong relationship in, like, nine days."

ON IF HE HAS ANY TIES TO UGA

"I know Terry [Roberts], the point guard from last year. He’s gone and declared for the draft. He’s going to do great things, but he told me great things about Georgia and the coaches.”



