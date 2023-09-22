One of the top tight end recruits in the state of Georgia elected to come off the board in the middle of his junior season, and now Ethan Barbour is verbally committed to the back-to-back national champions. Georgia won out on Friday afternoon over the class of 2025 standout's additional finalists, Alabama, Auburn, South Carolina and Ohio State. Nearly three dozen college programs had reportedly offered the Alpharetta (Ga.) High School pass catcher at the time of his public decision. "Georgia is elite," Barbour recently told Rivals. "If you're going to be a tight end at Georgia, you need to master all aspects of the position. You have to be physical at the point of contact and you have to be able to help the team move the ball downfield. "They use the tight ends differently than everybody else. Coach (Todd) Hartley has been putting tight ends in the league. It's the ultimate goal for me."

Barbour joins fellow in-state star Elyiss Williams among UGA commitments at the position in the junior class, something the newest Bulldog commitment has long anticipated due to Hartley and Georgia's history of using multiple tight ends within the offense. "He (Hartley) has always told me he was going to take two tight ends in the class," he said. The 2025 class continues the multi-tight end trend for Kirby Smart and Hartley, who have brought in multiple tight ends at the same time in all but one cycle since the class of 2018 (2022). There is usually a physical variance between the duos, which stands true again in this cycle with the towering Williams at 6-foot-7 and the AHS product closer to 6-foot-3 at this time. Georgia is up to seven pledges in the 2025 class, with Barbour adding to the early No. 1-ranked haul on Rivals.

