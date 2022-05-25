Georgia keeping tabs on 2024 QB Kamari McClellan
ATLANTA - Kamari McClellan is a name to keep an eye on in the 2024 class.
The quarterback out of Alabama shined at the Atlanta Rivals camp, taking home MVP honors. McClellan's stock figures to keep rising once he takes the field as the starter for Clay-Chalkville High School this fall.
Even though Georgia hasn't offered yet, the Bulldogs are keeping their eyes on the No. 8 quarterback in the 2024 class.
