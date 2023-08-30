There has been a lot said about Georgia’s non-conference schedule.

Comments like, “The Bulldogs don’t play anybody,” or “I can’t believe they’re getting away with that” are routinely posted all over social media. Typically these complaints are from folks who forget Georgia was supposed to travel to Oklahoma before the SEC pulled the plug on the game once the Sooners were able to join the league next year.

But while many want to make the non-conference schedule a big deal and lament the absence of a “big” non-conference game after opening the previous two seasons against Clemson and Oregon, the Bulldog cannot wait to face Ohio Valley Conference member UT-Martin in Saturday’s season-opener (6 p.m., ESPN+.).

In the words of head coach Kirby Smart, after one of the hottest fall camps in memory, his Bulldogs are ready to hit somebody else.

“With the way things are now, you could feel that way in the spring, and you could feel that way in the summer. We do so many glorified walkthroughs. We try to change it up and break up the monotony, but I can’t pinpoint a day because you have to be willing to go against each other and not let it become monotony,” Smart said. “I told everybody today, that one rep of inside zone that you take today has to be the greatest rep of inside zone you’ve ever taken. That one stunt step you take as a defensive lineman has to be the best one you’ve ever taken. Repetition is the mother of all skill, and you’ve got to get a lot of reps to get good at it.”

Veteran defensive tackle Zion Logue said game week brings a different vibe to practice that even a competitive fall camp setting cannot reproduce.

“Coach Smart came in on Monday and said practice for game week and fall practice are two different things. Guys have to lock in. It’s time for the foolishness and the silliness to go out the door,” Logue said. “You’ve got to come in with a workman’s attitude, bring your hard hat and your lunch pail, and I feel guys have really bought into that. We’ve had two good solid days. We’ve just got to finish the week and get ready for Saturday.”