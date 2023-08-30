Georgia is ready to "bring the juice"
There has been a lot said about Georgia’s non-conference schedule.
Comments like, “The Bulldogs don’t play anybody,” or “I can’t believe they’re getting away with that” are routinely posted all over social media. Typically these complaints are from folks who forget Georgia was supposed to travel to Oklahoma before the SEC pulled the plug on the game once the Sooners were able to join the league next year.
But while many want to make the non-conference schedule a big deal and lament the absence of a “big” non-conference game after opening the previous two seasons against Clemson and Oregon, the Bulldog cannot wait to face Ohio Valley Conference member UT-Martin in Saturday’s season-opener (6 p.m., ESPN+.).
In the words of head coach Kirby Smart, after one of the hottest fall camps in memory, his Bulldogs are ready to hit somebody else.
“With the way things are now, you could feel that way in the spring, and you could feel that way in the summer. We do so many glorified walkthroughs. We try to change it up and break up the monotony, but I can’t pinpoint a day because you have to be willing to go against each other and not let it become monotony,” Smart said. “I told everybody today, that one rep of inside zone that you take today has to be the greatest rep of inside zone you’ve ever taken. That one stunt step you take as a defensive lineman has to be the best one you’ve ever taken. Repetition is the mother of all skill, and you’ve got to get a lot of reps to get good at it.”
Veteran defensive tackle Zion Logue said game week brings a different vibe to practice that even a competitive fall camp setting cannot reproduce.
“Coach Smart came in on Monday and said practice for game week and fall practice are two different things. Guys have to lock in. It’s time for the foolishness and the silliness to go out the door,” Logue said. “You’ve got to come in with a workman’s attitude, bring your hard hat and your lunch pail, and I feel guys have really bought into that. We’ve had two good solid days. We’ve just got to finish the week and get ready for Saturday.”
There should be plenty of opportunities to go around.
Being that Saturday’s contest is a non-conference game, Smart can dress just as many players as he wants. While he’s yet to decide on an exact number, there should be ample opportunity for a lot of different players to see their first collegiate playing time.
It’s also an opportunity for Smart and his coaches to get a feel for the new clock rules, where the clock will continue to run after first downs are gained when the ball remains in bounds, except for the last two minutes of each half.
“I think, procedurally, you haven’t had the play clock permanently on. We have it at practice, but it’s not the same. The first game is no different than the last game in terms of things that will get you beat, but I do think first-game jitters exist,” Smart said. “You want the players to be able to get comfortable, go out and cut loose and play, and get the anxiety out of the way, get the first hit out of the way. I want to play our brand of football and play really disciplined, not have a lot of penalties and a lot of sloppy mistakes. Communication things, things where you just beat yourself, we’re trying to avoid.”
Safety Javon Bullard said fans can expect plenty of energy when the Bulldogs take the field.
“A lot of juice, man, a lot of juice. I was just excited to see some college football this past weekend. It was huge for me just to watch it on TV,” Bullard said. “But yeah, a lot of energy, man. There’s a lot of energy, but it’s comparative energy on both sides of the ball, not just the defense. The offense brings the juice every day. Just going against those guys, knowing we get to attack and play somebody else is exciting. I can’t wait to get back to get between those hedges.”