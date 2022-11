Georgia has its sights set on Jadon Perlotte as a top defensive target in the 2025 class.

The Buford High School star projects as an outside linebacker/EDGE at the next level. He already checks in at 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds as a high school sophomore with plenty of room to grow in the coming years.

Perlotte returned to Athens on Nov. 26 as the Bulldogs completed their second straight undefeated regular season.

"Loved it. Georgia is elite," Perlotte said. "Their repeat is on the way."