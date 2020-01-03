News More News
Georgia is 'all in' for five-star quarterback Caleb Williams

Trent Smallwood
Staff
@SmallwoodTrent

ORLANDO - Class of 2021 five-star quarterback Caleb Williams has been a hot commodity on the recruiting trail throughout his junior season. At the Future50 check-in on Wednesday, the No. 5 nationally-rated prospect discussed what schools were still in the mix. "There are around seven schools that are talking to me," Williams said. "I would say LSU obviously. Georgia, Penn State talks to me, Clemson, Maryland, and Oregon. Those are probably the schools that talk to me and recruit me the most." Georgia offensive coordinator James Coley wants the 6-foot-2, 200-pound quarterback to be the leader of the next signing class.

