You won't find many high school juniors bigger than Juan Gaston, Jr.

At 6-foot-8 and 335 pounds, Gaston is an absolute behemoth on the offensive line for Westlake High School. It's no wonder he's picked up offers from Alabama, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Oregon, USC, and some of the nation's other top programs as well.

Georgia has offered as well. The Bulldogs have a spot in Gaston's top group as his recruitment rolls on.