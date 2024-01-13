There's been a major change on Georgia's defensive staff.



Co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp is stepping back into the role of a Defensive Analyst. He will be replaced by former Alabama cornerbacks coach Travaris Robinson.

Robinson will coach Georgia's safeties and hold the title of Co-Defensive Coordinator, along with Glenn Schumann.

“We are pleased to announce Travaris Robinson as our new Co-Defensive Coordinator and Safeties Coach,” said Georgia head coach Kirby Smart in a statement. “Travaris has 17 years of college coaching experience, including over a decade in the SEC mentoring some of the top defenses statistically in the NCAA.”

Muschamp is easing up on his schedule to spend more time with his family. Son Jackson just completed his senior year with the Bulldogs, while youngest son Whit will be a freshman quarterback at Vanderbilt this fall.

“We are excited about the addition of Coach Robinson and his family to the University of Georgia," Smart said. "We are also excited to have the opportunity to retain Coach Muschamp and his family on our staff."