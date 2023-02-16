Jacksonville State at Georgia

WHERE: Foley Field WHEN: Friday 3 p.m., Saturday 2 p.m., Sunday 1 p.m. STARTING PITCHERS: Friday - LH Jaden Woods (1-1, 4.80 in 2022) vs. RH A.J. Causey (4-2, 2.61 ERA, 9 saves in 2022); Saturday - LH Liam Sullivan (4-3, 4.62 ERA in 2022) vs. RH Tanner Jones (2-4, 5.33 ERA in 2022); RH Blake Gillespie (High School in 2022) vs Eli Zielinski (High School in 2022) TV/RADIO: SECNetwork+ (Jeff Dantzler, David Johnston); Georgia Bulldog Radio (Jeff Dantzler, David Johnston).

Scott Stricklin and the Bulldogs open their season Friday at 3 against Jacksonville State.

The Season

After bowing out in the North Carolina Regional and minus several key players from last year, not a lot is being expected from this year's Georgia baseball team. The Bulldogs were not ranked in any of the preseason Top 25 polls, while SEC coaches picked Georgia to finish fifth in a tough SEC East. That might be a mistake. Although pitching remains a question, Scott Stricklin has said on more than one occasion that this year's lineup may be the best he's had in 10 years as Georgia's head coach. "I think we've definitely got a chip on our shoulder heading into the season," sophomore Cole Wagner said. "Because we brought in so many new faces and with the people who make those decisions, I think there are some question marks. But we know we're super-talented. We've got guys with experience, we've worked very hard, and we're very confident in what we have." This year's team includes six graduates including 24-year-old outfielders Ben Anderson and preseason second-team All-SEC Connor Tate, both in their sixth campaign due to a redshirt season and a COVID year. Anderson was the 2022 SEC Baseball Scholar-Athlete of the Year. A few more veterans back are juniors Corey Collins, Fernando Gonzalez, and Parks Harber. Georgia also has two graduate transfer pitchers: Kyle Greenler (Elon), and Dalton Rhadans (Wofford); two graduate transfer infielders: Will David (Samford) and Mason LaPlante (Yale) plus two Division 1 transfers in pitcher Zach DeVito (Tulane) and infielder Sebastian Murillo (Long Beach State). Also keep an eye on Wagner and redshirt freshman Charlie Condon as they will see action at either first base, right field, or designated hitter. On the mound, junior Jaden Woods gets the start, followed by fellow lefty Liam Sullivan on Saturday and freshman righty Blake Gillespie on Sunday. Woods moves from his fireman role to the rotation with a solid three-pitch mix while Sullivan was a mainstay last year. Woods is the team’s highest-rated prospect for the 2023 MLB Draft according to Baseball America which ranks the top 200. Woods came in at No. 89 while junior C/OF Corey Collins was No. 188. Gillespie earned the job and will be the first freshman in the opening series rotation since Woods and Luke Wagner in 2021. Veterans Nolan Crisp, Charlie Goldstein, Will Pearson, Collin Caldwell and Chandler Marsh and freshmen Leighton Finley, Kolten Smith, and left-hander Jarvis Evans are likely among the first ones up for action in the middle innings with transfer pitchers Kyle Greenler and Dalton Rhadans will be among are likely to be involved later in games. Rhadans is expected to start the season as the closer. "This is the 26th opening day for me. It started on Monday. I woke up, and said, why do I feel like this? It’s game week. You still get excited. I know our players are excited," Stricklin said. "This week has kind of crawled. But we’ve had some good practices, we’re prepared, and we’re ready to get Opening Day underway." 2023 Schedule

Catchers Name Class Height/Weight Notes Fernando Gonzalez Jr. 5-10/199 One of the best defensive catchers in the SEC with a talent for framing pitchers. Offense is coming around, too, after batting .258 with four homers and 22 RBI. Corey Collins Jr. 6-3/223 Strong left-handed hitter who has seen his home runs increase from 8 as a freshman to 11 last season. Batted .258 as a sophomore with his 11 home runs and 37 RBI. Will David Grad. 6-1/207 Samford transfer is a career .300 hitter. Will primarily play third and second while serving as the team's third catcher.

Catcher News and Notes · Look for Fernando Gonzalez to start Friday's opener and Sunday's finale, with Collins going behind the plate on Saturday. Per Stricklin, this will likely be the rotation through at least the early part of the year. Collins will primarily be the designated hitter when he does not catch, although he played right field over the summer and could see action there for Georgia this spring. Don't be shocked if Will David gets an opportunity or two or well throughout the course of the year.

Infield Name Class Ht/Wt Notes 1B-3B Parks Harber Jr. 6-3/217 Has been team's hottest hitter in preseason. Coming off a .307 season with 13 homers and 53 RBI. 1B-OF Charlie Condon Rs-Fr. 6-6/220 Coming off a huge summer in the Northwoods League with saw him take MVP honors in the league's all-star game. Drove in 68 runs in 61 games. Boast light-tower power and will hit in the middle of the Bulldog lineup. 2B-SS Mason LaPlante Grad. 5-10/175 Yale transfer plays second and short. Stole 19 bases in 21 attempts last season while batting .281 in 38 games. 2B-SS Sebastian Murillo Jr. 5-11/195 Long Beach State transfer can also play short and second. Not known for his pop, but blasted four home runs in the fall. Excellent defender. 2B-3B Will David Grad. 6-1/207 Versatile transfer from Samford will play third, second and catch for the Bulldogs this year. 2B-SS Josh Tate Fr. 5-11/167 Freshman missed most of his senior year at Starr's Mill due to a knee injury, but as a junior batted .364 with 33 steals. 2B-SS Tanner Knowles Fr. 5-10/175 Another fast freshman. Knowles played his high school ball at Perry, where he batted .409 with 26 steals as a senior. 2B-SS Jonathan Little Fr. 5-8/170 A three-time all-state performer at Sandy Creek, with guess what, more speed. Little batted .412 as a season with 42 steals his first two seasons on varsity.

Infield News and Notes · Due to a nagging lat injury, Stricklin said left fielder Connor Tate will play first base this weekend with Charlie Condon moving from first to left. · Mason LaPlante and Sebastian are both expected to get looks at shortstop, with Will David getting a start at second at least once during the weekend series

Outfield Player Class Ht/Wt Notes Connor Tate Grad 6-3/220 Battling a bit of a lat issue but told UGASports Thursday the injury has improved, and he expects to start in left field Friday. Graduate student is Georgia's leading returning hitter after batting .345 with 13 homers and 58 RBI. Ben Anderson Grad 6-1/175 Solid leadoff hitter hit .277 for Georgia with nine home runs and 34 RBI. Led Georgia with 57 runs scored. Cole Wagner Soph. 6-1/206 Will also play some first. Wagner is coming off a solid summer and give Georgia another strong bat in the middle of the lineup. Batted. 276 as a freshman with six home runs and 21 RBI. Josh Stinson Jr. 6-1/169 Stinson placed his name in the transfer. Will see backup action, including that of a late-inning defensive replacement. Garrett Spikes Jr. 6-4/210 Big, strong left-handed hitter will see some at DH, as well as a pinch-hitter. Has had a solid preseason. Dwight Allen II Rs-Soph. 6-1/200 One of the strongest players on the team. Has enjoyed a very good preseason after batting just .132 last year in limited at-bats. Luke Boykin Fr. 6-1/190 Due to injuries, only accumulated 57 at-bats his senior season at Wayne County, but still clubbed 11 doubles to go with six home runs and 21 RBI while batting .526. It wasn't a fluke. Batted .426 with 14 home runs and 39 RBI as a junior Justin Thomas Fr. 6-0/180 Savannah native is one of Georgia's top freshmen. Might find regular action tough but will play after batting .517 with a school-record 16 home runs, 53 RBI and 71 runs scored as a freshman with Benedictine.

Outfield News and Notes · Although Tate will start at first base this weekend due to his minor lat injury, look for the sixth-year player to play left field most of the year, with Ben Anderson in center. · Right field, however, could be a revolving door of sorts, with Cole Wagner, Garrett Spikes, and Corey Collins each getting opportunities. · Freshman Justin Thomas is also going to get some opportunities in the outfield.

Pitchers Name Class Ht/Wt Notes LH Jaden Woods Jr. 6-2/198 Moves out of the bullpen to become Georgia's Friday night starter. Went 1-1 last year with a 4.64 ERA. Struck out 80 in 54 innings. Key for Houston County native will be controlling his slider. As long as he maintains control, he's going to be tough for any hitter. LH Liam Sullivan Jr. 6-6/245 Started 12 games last spring, going to 4-3 with a 4.62 ERA. Struck out 51 in 48.2 innings. RH Nolan Crisp Sr. 5-9/190 Veteran pitcher has discovered a sinker which Stricklin believes will make him an even more consistent pitcher after going 1-4 with a 5.12 ERA last year. missed the last few weeks of the season with a triceps injury. LH Luke Wagner Jr. 6-2/182 Stricklin said the veteran lefty has added some velocity and is now consistently in the low-90s. Won five games last year but an ERA over six was more than he desired. RH Kyle Greenler Grad. 6-3/190 Transfer from Elon posted four saves in 24 relief appearances (4-2, 2.93 ERA). Could see late-inning action for the Bulldogs. RH Daltan Rhadans Grad 6-4/225 Per Stricklin, is expected to start the season as the main closer, at least early on. Saved 10 games last year for Wofford, going 7-4 with a 3.72 ERA. Struck out 71 with just 13 walks in 72.1 innings. RH Michael Polk Sr. 6-3/221 Hoping to bounce back after going 0-2 with an ERA of over 9 last year. Has a good arm, just needs to find his consistency. RH Pace Mercer Sr. 5-11/180 Went 4-2 with a 4.26 ERA and seven saves last year in junior college for ABAC. LH Charlie Goldstein Jr. 6-1/192 Third-year pitcher has looked good in preseason and is expected to get a chance for some mid-week starts. RH Bryce Mealer Jr. 6-2/188 Struggled in limited action, although he did come back to throw two scoreless innings in the NCAA Regionals against VCU. LH Collin Caldwell Jr. 5-11/199 Situational lefty can be tough on fellow southpaws but needs to harness his control. It's been feast or famine for Caldwell, who struck out 24 in 12.2 innings, but also walked 14. RH Zach DeVito Jr. 6-0/185 Tulane transfer is probably as week away due to injury but has mid-90s stuff and could figure in the back end of the pen when he returns. Saved nine game in 2022 for Tulane. RH Max DeJong Jr. 6-1/219 Only pitched in 11 games but went 1-0 with a nifty ERA of 2.61. Opponents bated just .205 against him in 10.1 innings. RH Will Pearson Jr. 6-2/177 Rubber-armed righty led the staff in appearances last year with 26, going 2-2 with a 5.28 ERA. RH Jake Poindexter Soph. 5-11/181 Only pitched in five games last year. Will be used for bullpen depth. RH Chandler Marsh Soph. 6-4/228 Big right-hander saw extensive action as a setup man to Jaden Woods and Zach Gowen. Needs to work on control (25 walks in 33.2 innings) but struck out 44 and batters hit just .193 against him. RH Coleman Willis Soph. 6-7/210 Willis has some of the best stuff on the team but struggled as a true freshman. The good news is, he's had a very good preseason. If he can regain his confidence - watch out. RH D.J. Radke Rs-Fr 6-3/199 Two-way player out of Blessed Trinity redshirted last year. RH Blake Gillespie Fr. 6-1/180 Freshman surprised many by being named the Sunday starter, beating out veteran Nolan Crisp. Went to high school in Canada last year, going 3-1 with 1.07 ERA at Medway with 38 strikeouts in 22 innings. RH Kolten Smith Fr. 6-3/195 Another of Georgia's five talented freshmen, Smith is expected to start out in middle relief. RH Matthew Hoskins Fr. 6-2/210 Will miss the opening weekend with an undisclosed illness, but when healthy could play a decent role on the mound as a hard-throwing reliever, and potentially at the plate where he has one of the highest exit velocities on the team. RH Leighton Finley Fr. 6-5/220 Finley is actually a two-way player with a very promising bat. Last year at Richmond Hill, went a school-record 13-0, a 1.63 ERA with 104 strikeouts. LH Jarvis Evans Fr. 6-4/215 Projected to provide middle relief, with the possibility getting a spot start or two. As a senior at Georgia Premier Academy, went 9-2 with a 0.78 ERA. Struck out 89 in 62.2 innings.

Pitcher News and Notes · Graduate transfer Dalton Rhadans will start the year as the closer. "Dalton Rhadans right now will be the guy who gets the ball. Chandler Marsh is back there, Luke Wagner has made a jump, and he’s going to kind of be our left-handed go-to guy, and also Kyle Greenler," Stricklin said. "All four of those guys can do it, but if it comes down 3-2 in the ninth, Dalton Rhadans will be the guy." · Stricklin said freshman Blake Gillespie's consistency is what ultimately earned him the role as the Bulldogs' Sunday starter. "He's just been steady, steady consistent. He’s been really good. Nolan Crisp was the guy we had talked about, but he came back from a pretty significant injury. He didn’t pitch in the fall, so it’s a matter of trying to build him up," Stricklin said. "We just didn’t feel like it was fair to put him out to start. He’s going to pitch, we don’t know if it’s going to be this weekend, but he's going to be in a big role." · Transfer Zach DeVito is building arm strength but probably is a couple of weeks away. "(Tuesday) was his second time out. Again, he had major surgery last spring after an injury at Tulane, but he’s close. He’ll probably throw two more times before we get him out there, but his velocity got up to 91, and he’s a guy who is 95-96 last year," Stricklin said. "We’re starting to get a velo jump; He’s getting close."



Projected Opening Day Starting Lineup Player Column 2 Ben Anderson Center Field Connor Tate First Base Parks Harber Third Base Charlie Condon Left Field Corey Collins Right Field Fernando Gonzalez Catcher Cole Wagner Right Field Sebastian Murillo Shortstop Mason LaPlante Second base