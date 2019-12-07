ATLANTA - While a 37-10 loss to LSU wasn’t what Georgia coaches, players, and fans were hoping for, there's at least one major positive. Georgia made it clear it has no plans to depart the national conversation anytime soon, what with the abundance of freshmen who saw the field tonight.

The Bulldogs started the game in a 3-1-7 formation on defense, allowing for freshman defensive backs Tyrique Stevenson and Lewis Cine to start the first games of their respective careers. And boy, did they make it count. Cine led the team with six tackles, including five of the solo variety. Stevenson ended the night with four total tackles, with two being solo.

“Lewis is just a tremendous player,” said redshirt sophomore cornerback Eric Stokes. “He comes in every day, with the same attitude and the right mindset. He’s going to get after it. That’s just him. He’s going to be somewhere around the ball, and that’s just Lewis.”

Other freshmen who saw significant playing time on the defensive side of the ball were Azeez Ojulari, Nolan Smith, Travon Walker, Nakobe Dean, and Divaad Wilson. It’s safe to say Georgia’s defense will not be lacking talent anytime soon, and Walker shared the same sentiment.

“I’m very proud of them,” said Walker. “We have a lot to work on, but we have a bright future ahead of us.”

Junior linebacker Jermaine Johnson was also adamant that Georgia’s talent has shown no signs of fading in the near future. “Our freshmen are great players,” said Johnson. “Some people said about this group that we didn’t know who our ones and twos were, but that’s not a problem. That just shows you how many great players we have on this team, so I think the future is real bright for this team.”

On the offensive side of the ball, it was the freshman receivers who garnered the most attention. Unfortunately, two of the three freshman receivers garnered attention due to injuries. Redshirt freshman wide receiver Kearis Jackson started his sixth game in a row, but was injured in the process. Dominick Blaylock suffered a knee injury that ended with him being carted off of the field.

“We lost Dom Blaylock and Kearis Jackson for the entire game,” said head coach Kirby Smart. “I don't make excuses. We've got to go make plays, but those were two of the five (receivers) we had left.

Freshman receiver George Pickens came off his suspension in the second half to put on a show. Pickens ended the night with four catches for 54 yards and a touchdown in just one half of play. He was clearly Jake Fromm’s favorite target, as the junior quarterback threw it his way a team high nine times.

As many Georgia freshmen gained valuable experience against the Tigers, the Bulldog seniors saw their last trip to Atlanta end on a sour note. Smart summed up the night by mentioning them. “That's not what we thought was going to happen, and (we’re) certainly disappointed, but it doesn't take away from the fact we've been here three straight years,” said Smart. “I'm really proud of this senior class, who led us to a lot of victories.”

As the senior class departs and the futures of D’Andre Swift, Andrew Thomas, Jake Fromm, and many others are still uncertain, one thing that’s not in doubt is that Georgia possesses an abundance of young talent that now has SEC Championship experience.



