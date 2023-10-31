“A lot of things go into stopping a good passing attack, and they’ve got a great running attack, so it’s not like it’s just one-sided,” Smart said. “But it won’t just be on our DBs. It’ll be on a collective group. It’s not an individual unit.”

Georgia enters the game as the SEC’s second-ranked defense behind Texas A&M, surrendering 178.0 yards per game. The Bulldogs’ nine interceptions are also tied for second in the league.

“We’ll find out Saturday. I’m always confident in our team and our players, but it won’t be on just them,” Smart said after practice on Tuesday “It’ll be on safeties, the rush, the linebackers, the down and distance, and the field position.”

So, what does head coach Kirby Smart think about the challenge that awaits his secondary?

The Tigers (7-1, 3-1) have one of the more dynamic quarterbacks in the league in Brady Cook, while wide receiver Luther Burden may be the best wideout in the conference.

Georgia’s secondary will face one of its bigger challenges of the year on Saturday against Missouri (3:30 p.m., CBS).

“I say this for all people who live, you don’t let a stranger come into your house. You don’t let anybody come into your house and do what they need to do. You always protect your family. You do what you do best, and protecting your family is our team and our fanbase.”

… Smart said Roderick Robinson (ankle) is further along than he was last week against Florida.

“He looks much better,” Smart said of Robinson, who traveled to Jacksonville but did not play.

… Missouri had a bye week for Georgia, but Smart said it did not change the way the Bulldogs are trying to prepare.

“There’s no difference. What can you do? What would your different prep be? There’s not,” Smart said. “I mean, you get ready for the team you play regardless of the time they have off. There’s a lot of things you don’t control. You don’t control that. You control the time you have, which I think that’s what you try to maximize every week.”

… Preparing for Missouri running backs Nathaniel Peat and Cody Schrader figures to be a challenge.

“They’re physical. They’re tough. They’re really physical. They run their tracks, they have great vision, and they catch the ball out of the backfield. They protect,” Smart said. “They’re complete backs. It seems like everybody we play in the SEC has good, physical backs. They certainly do, and they’ve had a lot of success in the run game because it works together, pass and run.”

… Smart said outside linebacker Marvin Jones Jr. continues to improve.

“Marvin’s growing up. He’s playing well. He’s doing some good things,” Smart said. “He had a few good plays, he had a few bad plays. He had a couple he wished he had back, but he did have some discipline and played a screen well. He had the fumble recovery. He’s becoming more and more confident in his gameplay.”

… Smart said it’s been status quo for tight end Oscar Delp.

“I don’t see any difference. I know y’all find that hard to believe, but he played when Brock was here, he plays when Brock’s not. He took a load of reps before Brock was injured, he takes a load of reps with Brock injured,” Smart said. “He fights his tail off every day at practice, he works hard – if anything, he’s just gotten more opportunities, and he’s made the most of them.”

… Despite last week’s blocked punt against Florida, Smart said Georgia’s overall special teams effort can improve.

"I don't know that we have been as successful as I would like to be on special teams, but what allows you to be on special teams is good players. What allows you to have good players is good recruiting,” Smart said. “You have to have a staff that is committed and dedicated to special teams and involved. I don't coach the special teams, but I'm going to be there for every minute of it because I think it's important. I think when you demand excellence, and they see the head coaches go in the special teams stuff, it allows them to see that it's important. We try to put a really large value on the special teams game."

… Redshirt freshman Christen Miller has caught Smart’s eye.

"He's gotten better with each week. He still hasn't tapped or reached into his potential, but he's getting better,” Smart said. “He works hard. He's one of the kids who enjoys taking reps in the scout team against the offense because he wants to go against Sed [Van Pran]. He says, 'Coach, I only get better against the really good offensive line.' So, I love his work ethic."