Smart on the challenge from Mizzou

Kirby Smart was effusive in his praise of the Missouri Tigers, who roll into Sanford Stadium Saturday (3:30 p.m., CBS) with their best start (7-1) since 2013. Considering the Tigers took the Bulldogs to the wire before Georgia rallied to win 26-22, it’s easy to see why. "Eli (Drinkwitz) has done a tremendous job with this team,” Smart said. “We thought they were really good last year when we went to play them, and that proved to be true. They’ve gotten better.” Led by quarterback Brady Cook, the Tigers are fifth in the SEC in total offense (443 yards per game) thanks to a balanced attack. Cook has completed 169 of 242 passes for 2,259 yards and 15 touchdowns. He’s complimented by the presence of wide receiver Luther Burden (61 catches for 905 yards and six touchdowns) while Cody Schrader is the second-leading rusher in the SEC with 140 carries for 807 yards and nine touchdowns. "(Cook) is very experienced, which is the No. 1 quality you look for,” Smart said. “How many games has he played in, what experience has he had, has he played on the road in our conference? He’s done all those things and he’s done them really well. They’re using him, his legs, and his ability to run really well. He’s a competitor, he’s fast on tape and he’s playing at a high level. He’s doing it with some weapons offensively.” Defensively, the Tigers are allowing 23.3 points per game and are one of the better pass-rushing teams in the SEC with 24 sacks. “They’re extremely aggressive, one of the best defenses we’ve played against since we’ve been here,” Smart said. “Even last year, they were just dominant and just love the style of play they have. They’re aggressive, they’ll get after you, and they’re doing the same things this year.”

After last year's game in Columbia, the Bulldogs know Saturday's contest will be difficult. (USA Today)

Georgia-Ole Miss on six-day window

CBS has elected to use a six-day selection for games of Nov. 11. The three games being held for consideration are Tennessee at Missouri, Florida at LSU and Ole Miss at Georgia. Those three games will be telecast in the following windows: CBS at 3:30 ET, ESPN at 7:00 ET and SECN at 7:30 ET. The games and networks will be determined after the games on Nov. 4.

McConkey picks up a pair of honors

Ladd McConkey was named the Southeastern Conference Offensive Player of the Week for the first time in his career following the Bulldogs’ 43-20 rout of Florida. The native of Chatsworth was named the SEC Freshman of the Week back in 2021 but had never garnered this particular honor. This marks the seventh SEC weekly honor for the Bulldogs this season. McConkey, who earlier was named the National Co-Offensive Player of the Week by the Senior Bowl, matched his career highs with six catches for 135 yards and added a touchdown versus the Gators.

