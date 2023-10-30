Georgia Football News and Notes for Monday
Smart on the challenge from Mizzou
Kirby Smart was effusive in his praise of the Missouri Tigers, who roll into Sanford Stadium Saturday (3:30 p.m., CBS) with their best start (7-1) since 2013.
Considering the Tigers took the Bulldogs to the wire before Georgia rallied to win 26-22, it’s easy to see why.
"Eli (Drinkwitz) has done a tremendous job with this team,” Smart said. “We thought they were really good last year when we went to play them, and that proved to be true. They’ve gotten better.”
Led by quarterback Brady Cook, the Tigers are fifth in the SEC in total offense (443 yards per game) thanks to a balanced attack.
Cook has completed 169 of 242 passes for 2,259 yards and 15 touchdowns. He’s complimented by the presence of wide receiver Luther Burden (61 catches for 905 yards and six touchdowns) while Cody Schrader is the second-leading rusher in the SEC with 140 carries for 807 yards and nine touchdowns.
"(Cook) is very experienced, which is the No. 1 quality you look for,” Smart said. “How many games has he played in, what experience has he had, has he played on the road in our conference? He’s done all those things and he’s done them really well. They’re using him, his legs, and his ability to run really well. He’s a competitor, he’s fast on tape and he’s playing at a high level. He’s doing it with some weapons offensively.”
Defensively, the Tigers are allowing 23.3 points per game and are one of the better pass-rushing teams in the SEC with 24 sacks.
“They’re extremely aggressive, one of the best defenses we’ve played against since we’ve been here,” Smart said. “Even last year, they were just dominant and just love the style of play they have. They’re aggressive, they’ll get after you, and they’re doing the same things this year.”
Georgia-Ole Miss on six-day window
CBS has elected to use a six-day selection for games of Nov. 11. The three games being held for consideration are Tennessee at Missouri, Florida at LSU and Ole Miss at Georgia.
Those three games will be telecast in the following windows: CBS at 3:30 ET, ESPN at 7:00 ET and SECN at 7:30 ET. The games and networks will be determined after the games on Nov. 4.
McConkey picks up a pair of honors
Ladd McConkey was named the Southeastern Conference Offensive Player of the Week for the first time in his career following the Bulldogs’ 43-20 rout of Florida.
The native of Chatsworth was named the SEC Freshman of the Week back in 2021 but had never garnered this particular honor.
This marks the seventh SEC weekly honor for the Bulldogs this season.
McConkey, who earlier was named the National Co-Offensive Player of the Week by the Senior Bowl, matched his career highs with six catches for 135 yards and added a touchdown versus the Gators.
More news and notes
…Smart had more to say about Tiger receiver Luther Burden, who had Georgia among his finalists before choosing Missouri.
"Luther is a great player. Everybody in the country wanted him. It wasn’t just us. They’ve got a very fertile recruiting ground. They’ve got some very good players in their state. Eli does a really good of taking that circle, say a five-hour radius, and because of where they are geographically, they don’t cross with a lot of SEC schools like maybe we do with each other,” Smart said. “So, he also comes into Georgia, I think he has six or seven kids on the roster from Georgia, six or seven from Florida, and they’re able to get guys from that five- to six-hour radius.”
…Smart said he’s a big fan of Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz.
"Eli's got his personality. He'll tell you. He doesn't seem to stress and worry about things a lot. He takes it as it comes and enjoys it and I try to do the same myself when it comes to enjoying the moment,” Smart said. “He says all the time that you better enjoy it or why did you get into it. That's what you come to this big league to play, to play in big games like this one."
…Georgia enters Saturday’s game as the least-penalized team (34 for 305 yards) in the SEC, but Smart said that may not be a good thing.
"Nah. It's kind of like turnovers. We concentrate on that and it doesn't always happen. It's like you don't control a lot of that, circumstances. I do think we're a disciplined football team,” Smart said. “We do what we're supposed to do and try not to get excessive things but least penalized can be a bad thing, most penalized can be a bad thing. Maybe you should have more penalties, means you're stretching the limits of it. Just try to do it the right way and sometimes it comes out that way."
…Smart said he’s not concerned about any cut blocking the Tigers may employ after Jalen Carter was injured during last year’s game.
"No, a lot of people use it. It's not unique to them. They're good at what they do,” Smart said. “They have their run style and the way they coach their guys to do it. They do a good job in the run game. We prepare for what every team does. It's just a different team this week."
…Smart disagreed with a reporter who suggested last week’s blocked punt by Joenel Aguero came as the result of a player check.
"Without getting into the particulars, we don't let players check things themselves. Quarterback might but nobody else checking things on themselves,” Smart said. “If we start doing that we could get in trouble because they're exactly not the best decision-makers. It was more of a recognition of what it was, and it was more of a correction of how we wanted to be aligned. It was not a check per se. It was a 'you're supposed to be over here' type deal."