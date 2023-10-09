Smart on the impact of NIL

Kirby Smart was asked about the impact of NIL (name, image, and likeness) on the transfer portal Monday, specifically how it affected the Bulldogs in relationship to wide receivers AD Mitchell and Jermaine Burton. Mitchell transferred to Texas after Georgia’s victory over TCU in the National Championship, while Burton moved on to Alabama a year ago, and is currently in his second season with the Crimson Tide. “I don’t talk much about the guys that aren’t in our program. I love both of those young men to death,” Smart said. “They both chose to come here and neither one really had the options they wanted coming out, and we saw something in them to bring them here. But they chose to leave, and neither one of those kids was encouraged to leave. But why they left would be up to them, not for me to define or say.” Smart said he did not believe their decision to leave Georgia had anything to do with NIL. “I don’t think it’s about NIL in either of those cases. Do I think it’s about NIL in some cases? Absolutely. But I don’t think it’s about that in those two kids’ cases,” Smart said. “That would probably be proximity to home in both those cases. But I just don’t concern myself with that; I don’t think about that. I’m not even, like, worried about that. It may be a story for you guys but, for me, it’s about the men that are in that team meeting room right over there (points to football building) that are going to practice today and that are trying to beat Vanderbilt.” … On a related note, Smart was also asked about the Georgia High School Association's recently approved legislation that allows high school players to be eligible for NIL deals of their own. What would his advice be? "I honestly don't know what I would tell them. It's all over the place. What does your son play? What you see your son's net worth as may not be what Delta or Coke or Kodak or UPS sees your son's net worth as. You have to be careful there, what you believe and what you hear,” Smart said. “I don't honestly know what the impact will be. You have to go to those local communities and say what are they willing to do when NIL dollars are tight in a time in America when they may not want to spend money on a high school kid. Certainly, that's going to happen at some positions, no different than it's going to happen in college at some positions. As far as the overall impact, you'll have to wait and see what it is."

Carson Beck and Peyton Woodring honored by SEC

Carson Beck and true freshman place-kicker Peyton Woodring have earned Southeastern Conference weekly honors following the Bulldogs’ 51-13 rout of No. 20 Kentucky, according to a league announcement Monday. Beck, a native of Jacksonville, Fla., has been named the SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week for the first time, while Woodring, a native of Lafayette, La., has garnered his second straight SEC Freshman Co-Player of the Week honor in his career. Woodring is splitting this week’s award with Florida receiver Arlis Boardingham, and Beck is splitting his with LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels. "I’m happy for Carson. I think he will be the first to tell you it’s not all him; it’s protection, pass-catchers catching the ball, route running changing their routes, the level of the routes,” Smart said. “I thought the route structure we had last week was different than previous weeks. Those guys played a big part, and he certainly had a big part in that, reading coverages and making decisions, so I’m pleased for him.” This marks the fourth and fifth SEC weekly honors for the Bulldogs this season. Junior center Sedrick Van Pran was named the SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week on Sept. 18 for Georgia’s first weekly honor this season. Junior linebacker Smael Mondon (Defensive Player) and Woodring (Freshman) earned the honors after the road win over Auburn.

More from Kirby Smart