Georgia Football Monday News and Notes
Smart on the impact of NIL
Kirby Smart was asked about the impact of NIL (name, image, and likeness) on the transfer portal Monday, specifically how it affected the Bulldogs in relationship to wide receivers AD Mitchell and Jermaine Burton.
Mitchell transferred to Texas after Georgia’s victory over TCU in the National Championship, while Burton moved on to Alabama a year ago, and is currently in his second season with the Crimson Tide.
“I don’t talk much about the guys that aren’t in our program. I love both of those young men to death,” Smart said. “They both chose to come here and neither one really had the options they wanted coming out, and we saw something in them to bring them here. But they chose to leave, and neither one of those kids was encouraged to leave. But why they left would be up to them, not for me to define or say.”
Smart said he did not believe their decision to leave Georgia had anything to do with NIL.
“I don’t think it’s about NIL in either of those cases. Do I think it’s about NIL in some cases? Absolutely. But I don’t think it’s about that in those two kids’ cases,” Smart said. “That would probably be proximity to home in both those cases. But I just don’t concern myself with that; I don’t think about that. I’m not even, like, worried about that. It may be a story for you guys but, for me, it’s about the men that are in that team meeting room right over there (points to football building) that are going to practice today and that are trying to beat Vanderbilt.”
… On a related note, Smart was also asked about the Georgia High School Association's recently approved legislation that allows high school players to be eligible for NIL deals of their own.
What would his advice be?
"I honestly don't know what I would tell them. It's all over the place. What does your son play? What you see your son's net worth as may not be what Delta or Coke or Kodak or UPS sees your son's net worth as. You have to be careful there, what you believe and what you hear,” Smart said. “I don't honestly know what the impact will be. You have to go to those local communities and say what are they willing to do when NIL dollars are tight in a time in America when they may not want to spend money on a high school kid. Certainly, that's going to happen at some positions, no different than it's going to happen in college at some positions. As far as the overall impact, you'll have to wait and see what it is."
Carson Beck and Peyton Woodring honored by SEC
Carson Beck and true freshman place-kicker Peyton Woodring have earned Southeastern Conference weekly honors following the Bulldogs’ 51-13 rout of No. 20 Kentucky, according to a league announcement Monday.
Beck, a native of Jacksonville, Fla., has been named the SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week for the first time, while Woodring, a native of Lafayette, La., has garnered his second straight SEC Freshman Co-Player of the Week honor in his career. Woodring is splitting this week’s award with Florida receiver Arlis Boardingham, and Beck is splitting his with LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels.
"I’m happy for Carson. I think he will be the first to tell you it’s not all him; it’s protection, pass-catchers catching the ball, route running changing their routes, the level of the routes,” Smart said. “I thought the route structure we had last week was different than previous weeks. Those guys played a big part, and he certainly had a big part in that, reading coverages and making decisions, so I’m pleased for him.”
This marks the fourth and fifth SEC weekly honors for the Bulldogs this season. Junior center Sedrick Van Pran was named the SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week on Sept. 18 for Georgia’s first weekly honor this season. Junior linebacker Smael Mondon (Defensive Player) and Woodring (Freshman) earned the honors after the road win over Auburn.
More from Kirby Smart
…Smart cast a sideways look when asked if he employed someone to “coach” Georgia’s kickers like Woodring.
"You don't coach kickers, I don't know if you noticed that. I don't know anybody in the country who specializes in the actual technical process of kicking. I think every team in the country that has financial stability, they have good psychological sports management. And they have all the people that can help him psychologically,” Smart said. “Mechanically, the kid has been good for a while. They all have their kicking coaches back home, and if they're not kicking well, they might use their kicking coach. We use sources here that are more the sports psychology path than what is wrong with your stroke. We don't have to have a kicking coach as much as we have to have special teams background people to help coach the coaches."
…Smart said he’s not concerned with his team’s “edge” defense.
“You’ve got to define edge defense for me. So run defense on the edge, yeah, I think you create edges in different ways. I don’t know if you mean like outside run, toss sweep, or if you’re talking about counter and pullers, gap schemes,” Smart said. “They can all end up on the edge depending on how you play them. Everybody has a defensive philosophy on how they play football.”
Georgia’s philosophy is to not let teams run north-south.
So …
“We don’t like balls to run north-south. So, if the ball’s not running north-south, where’s it running? East-west,” Smart said. “If it’s running east-west, where does it have to get to? The edge. Most of the runs we give up, by design, are on the edge. We’re not going to allow you to go north and south. If you go north and south on us, we’ve got bigger problems.”
In other words, when opposing teams attempt to attack Georgia’s perimeter, that’s fine with Smart.
“If we can get it to go sideways, we tend to think our speed runs it down. That hasn’t always been the case this year. We haven't done an awesome job at running things down that we may go inside out,” Smart said. “Some of that’s been by scheme, some of that’s been by protecting the corners. We’ve had different runs get out for different reasons. I’m not sitting here concerned about our edges, if that’s what you’re asking. We can definitely do a better job run-fitting things."
…Smart on Vanderbilt’s passing game and quarterback Ken Seals:
“What stands out is they have speed at receiver. They have really good wideouts,” Smart said. “I didn’t realize until I was watching all their games yesterday how fast they are at wideout.”
Smart sites Seals’ mobility as a concern.
“They’ve had some injuries up front and had some guys going in and out of the lineup up front. But he buys more time, he’s mobile, he’s able to highlight the players they have and they have really good wide receivers,” Smart said. “He buys time to make throws, off-platform throws, scramble throws. He’s got a really good arm and he’s a good athlete. When he extends a play, it brings what the strength of their team is up, because it gives him more time to make plays.”
…Smart said if cold weather and wet conditions find their way to Nashville, his team will be prepared.
“We spray water on it (the football). Whatever elements are, we try to practice in and create. We haven’t practiced in much cold, I can promise you that, but we can create some things for indoor, and we can create weather conditions with water and things like that,” Smart said. “We have wet ball practices where we say, hey, practice 26-28, we’re going to do this. If we get a chance to do it, we’ll do it.”