The annual Georgia-Florida game will remain in its traditional home for at least the next two years.

The schools announced Wednesday they are exercising their option to play the game in Jacksonville for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

"We are pleased with the decision to exercise the option that will keep the game in Jacksonville for 2024 and 2025,” Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks said. “We look forward to discussions that I’m sure will continue over the next couple years, exploring all the options for 2026 and beyond. We continue to be appreciative of the working relationship we have with the University of Florida and the City of Jacksonville.”

The most recent contract to keep the game in Jacksonville featured the two-year option for the next two seasons. The schools were required to notify the city of Jacksonville before June 30, 2023. They will formally do so this week.

Earlier this month, reports of renovations soon to occur at TIAA Bank Stadium called into question the game's short-term future in Jacksonville. The potential construction could affect the 2025 and 2026 contests.

The long-term future of the game is still up for debate. But with today's news, the plan, for now, is for the Bulldogs and Gators to collide on the banks of the Saint Johns River in 2024 and 2025.