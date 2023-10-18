From there, the 6-foot-1, 181-pound prospect took a few days to deliberate before deciding Georgia was the best fit for him, telling the coaching staff on Monday night and making it public today.

However, Georgia defensive backs coach Fran Brown remained steadfast in his recruiting process with the No. 233 player in the 2024 class, playing the long game and eventually getting Evans on campus recently for a mid-week visit during his fall break.

Evans originally impressed Georgia's coaching staff during a June camp, earning an offer from the Bulldogs before committing to LSU just two weeks later.

- On the biggest factor in his decision to flip to Georgia:

"The biggest factor was Coach Fran (Brown), he did an amazing job recruiting me. But, the program itself. It's Georgia. Coach (Kirby) Smart. Hell of a coach. He was under Nick Saban for a while, but now he's doing his own thing and it feels good to a part of that team and those players and be under his wing and learn a lot from him and Fran."

- On his recent visit with the Bulldogs:

"I had a fall break recently. It was a mid-week visit to Georgia. I wanted to go see how they practiced, coached their players, and see how they are around their program. So, that's what I was looking forward to when I went down there and I got that. It was a good visit. But, it took me a couple of weeks of thinking and end up flipping from LSU. It's not they did anything bad or anything. It was just my decision and how I felt and what I felt fit me best."

- On his impressions of Georgia defensive backs coach Fran Brown:

"Fran Brown offered me when I went to their camp. I've been talking to him and building a relationship with him. I like his coaching style. He coaches you hard and lets you know when you mess up, but he also encourages you and getting you out there to take more reps. Coach Fran keeps it real with everything he does and says. He let me know how he feels about me and my position and where he sees me on the team."

- On what Fran Brown likes about his skillset and film:

"He thinks that I'm explosive. He says I know the game, I'm smart, disciplined, and also mature. So, I should be ready to go in there and be able to learn and do the stuff they do. He feels very confident in my play. He says I'm really fast as well."

