Redshirt freshman Julian Humphrey became the latest Georgia defensive back to leave the program, announcing he was placing his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Humphreys joins former teammate A.J. Harris and Nyland Green who recently placed their names in the portal.

Harris has yet to decide on a new team, while Green recently committed to Purdue.

Three other defensive backs–Tykee Smith, Kamari Lassiter, and Javon Bullard–each recently announced they were leaving for the NFL Draft.

A native of Webster, Texas, Humphrey was a former five-star performer, playing in just three games as a true freshman.

This year, Humphrey played in nine games before suffering an injury to his shoulder against Ole Miss. He did not play the rest of the year.

He made 11 tackles with one pass breakup.