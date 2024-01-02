Georgia faces cornerback questions after Humphrey decides to transfer
Redshirt freshman Julian Humphrey became the latest Georgia defensive back to leave the program, announcing he was placing his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Humphreys joins former teammate A.J. Harris and Nyland Green who recently placed their names in the portal.
Harris has yet to decide on a new team, while Green recently committed to Purdue.
Three other defensive backs–Tykee Smith, Kamari Lassiter, and Javon Bullard–each recently announced they were leaving for the NFL Draft.
A native of Webster, Texas, Humphrey was a former five-star performer, playing in just three games as a true freshman.
This year, Humphrey played in nine games before suffering an injury to his shoulder against Ole Miss. He did not play the rest of the year.
He made 11 tackles with one pass breakup.
With Humphrey’s exit, Georgia’s only returning scholarship cornerbacks are Daylen Everette, Daniel Harris. and Chris Peal.
Harris recently tweeted that he was placing his name in the portal, but he has changed his mind.
At least some help is on the way.
The door is now wide open for true freshmen Ellis Robinson, Demello Jones, and Ondre Evans.
Georgia also signed five-star KJ Bolden, but he is expected to play either star or safety.
The Bulldogs could reach into the transfer portal for even more help.
Names the Bulldogs could consider are former North Carolina State All-ACC performer Ayden White, Miami corner Davonte Brown, Oregon corner Cole Martin, and Texas A&M corner Tony Grimes.
More to come.